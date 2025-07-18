Emmanuel Latte Lath: Who is Atlanta United's star striker?

"The first thing is the baby, the family. I’m quite happy and it’s going good. I hope it will keep going like this. I cannot complain."

"Your life changes because your routine changes everything," Latte Lath said on the latest Breakaway episode.

But the part of Latte Lath that not everyone sees? Enjoying the simple things in life, like being a young father and exploring his new community.

Emmanuel Latte Lath can be described in many ways – this comes with the territory of joining Atlanta United from EFL Championship side Middlesbrough FC in February for a reported league-record fee of $22 million plus add-ons.

On Breakaway, Latte Lath provides valuable insights into his upbringing, life off the field and mentality as a Designated Player No. 9.

He speaks four languages fluently – French from his roots in the Ivory Coast, then Italian, Spanish and English from various stops as a professional soccer player. The 26-year-old also idolizes former CF Montréal striker Didier Drogba, perhaps his country's most recognizable name.

And for Latte Lath, happiness at home fuels productivity on the pitch.

"Me and my family are really comfortable with where we live," Latte Lath said. "Also the food is good, the weather is good. Those things are the most important for me and my family."