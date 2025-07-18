Matchday 26: What to know for Saturday's must-watch matches

The 2025 MLS All-Star Game is rapidly approaching. But first, Saturday's Matchday 26 slate has some mouthwatering matchups on deck.

The Five Stripes will hope their big three of Emmanuel Latte Lath (6g/1a), Miguel Almirón (3g/4a) and Alexey Miranchuk (3g/4a), who scored in their most recent 2-2 draw with Chicago , steps up against a regional rival to help spur on a late playoff charge.

Currently 13th in the East, time is running out for Atlanta United to salvage a challenging 2025 campaign. The Five Stripes are winless in six straight, but a head-to-head meeting with the Crown could provide them with an opportunity to kickstart some positive momentum at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Pep Biel is on a tear, becoming the first player in club history to record seven goal contributions in a four-game stretch. He'll hope to keep the streak going in Atlanta.

Charlotte are in the thick of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race, holding onto the final Eastern Conference Wild Card spot going into the weekend. For that, Charlotte can thank two successive victories - 2-0 over NYCFC and 2-1 against D.C. United - as they have sprung back to life in July.

Following a five-game winless run over the past month, the New York Red Bulls went down 2-0 against the New England Revolution on Wednesday before erupting for a five-goal second half to win in a 5-3 thriller .

Crucially, Miami still hold three games in hand on all five teams above them due to their forced CWC break as the reigning Supporters' Shield winners look to continue their ascent up the table against last year's MLS Cup runner-up.

Inter Miami suffered their first loss since returning from their historic FIFA Club World Cup campaign in Wednesday's 3-0 defeat at FC Cincinnati , as Lionel Messi saw his record five-game streak scoring a brace snapped.

All-Star captain finalist Denis Bouanga is on fire as of late, producing 3g/2a in those three wins over the Colorado Rapids , FC Dallas and Minnesota United FC to vault LAFC (10W-5L-5D record; 35 points) up to fourth in the West. Bouanga even eclipsed LAFC legend Carlos Vela (19) for the most game-winning goals in club history with his 20th against MNUFC.

Entering a home derby against their bitter rivals, LAFC are unbeaten in July, with three consecutive wins by a 6-0 aggregate scoreline.

The LA Galaxy are still dwelling at the bottom of the Western Conference, coming off a 2-1 home defeat to Austin FC. But if you dive a little deeper, you will see the Galaxy began July with their first back-to-back wins of the season, including an unexpected 3-0 rout of second-place Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Marco Reus' team-leading 12 goal contributions this season have all come in the last thirteen matches, including a brace to earn the Gs a 2-2 draw in the first El Tráfico of the year. All five of U22 striker Matheus Nascimento's contributions have come in the past seven games, and Joseph Paintsil has netted three of his four goals in as many games.