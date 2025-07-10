Austin FC forward Brandon Vazquez suffers season-ending injury

Austin FC striker Brandon Vazquez will miss the remainder of the 2025 season after tearing his right ACL (knee), the club announced Thursday.
Vazquez suffered the injury in Tuesday's US Open Cup penalty shootout win at the San Jose Earthquakes.
As a result, Vazquez will no longer take part in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game after earning his second career MLS All-Star selection.
"All of us at Austin FC are devastated to learn of this injury to Brandon, who has proven to be a crucial player for us on the pitch since he arrived," said sporting director Rodolfo Borrell.
"We will be with him every step of the way throughout the rehabilitation process."
Following seven seasons with Atlanta United and FC Cincinnati from 2017-23, Vazquez spent a year with CF Monterrey in LIGA MX before returning to MLS this season in a then-club-record deal to join Austin FC.
The 26-year-old USMNT striker has recorded 9g/1a in 22 games across all competitions during his first season with the Verde & Black.
With Vazquez sidelined for the rest of the season, Austin will turn to forward Diego Rubio and fellow DPs Osman Bukari and club-record signing Myrto Uzuni to pick up the goalscoring slack.
The Verde & Black currently hold the final Wild Card spot (ninth in the Western Conference), level on 26 points with Houston Dynamo FC and Colorado Rapids as the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs race heats up.