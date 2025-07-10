Austin FC forward Brandon Vazquez suffers season-ending injury

Austin FC striker Brandon Vazquez will miss the remainder of the 2025 season after tearing his right ACL (knee), the club announced Thursday.

As a result, Vazquez will no longer take part in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game after earning his second career MLS All-Star selection.

"All of us at Austin FC are devastated to learn of this injury to Brandon, who has proven to be a crucial player for us on the pitch since he arrived," said sporting director Rodolfo Borrell.