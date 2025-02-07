MLS Transfers: Atlanta United's record deal, Cucho bids farewell to Columbus Crew

A mere fortnight remains between us and the opening weekend of the 2025 MLS campaign, and the increasingly frenetic pace of transfers, trades and loans reflects that looming reality.

Pacey, elusive, clinical in front of goal, Latte Lath is seen as the capstone for a sweeping ATLUTD overhaul which began in earnest last summer, and he’s the latest in a string of expensive acquisitions for the Five Stripes, who’ve now made five of the 10 priciest signings in MLS history and splashed somewhere north of $44 million on transfer fees just in the past eight months.

Here’s a telling snapshot of how spending continues to escalate among MLS’s most aggressive clubs: The previous record, FC Cincinnati ’s $16.2 million swoop for Togolese frontrunner Kevin Denkey , stood for less than three months.

It wasn’t a surprise, thanks to weeks of in-the-know reporting on both sides of the Atlantic. But it’s still something of a shock: Atlanta United have smashed – and not for the first time in their brief history -- the league record for biggest inbound transfer fee, completing the signing of Ivorian striker Emmanuel Latte Lath from Middlesbrough for a reported $22 million plus add-ons.

The talk of the town. Now it's official. Bienvenue, Latte Lath ⚡️🐘 pic.twitter.com/rQ22t2bqah

“We didn't anticipate him to leave,” Columbus general manager Issa Tall told MLSsoccer.com, “but a team from the top five leagues in the world came about, and he wanted to take this opportunity, asked for us to consider it heavily, and we did.”

But what a run. Cucho earned All-Star honors, two Best XI nods, a Leagues Cup MVP and a host of other individual achievements as he led the Ohioans to MLS Cup and Leagues Cup titles and last year’s Concacaf Champions Cup final.

It was shorter than most Crew supporters would have hoped, spanning just two and a half seasons, with club leaders reluctantly letting the Colombian striker pursue his dream of a triumphant return to Spain that could improve his prospects of making Los Cafeteros’ World Cup squad next year.

The Columbus Crew’s Cucho Hernández era has drawn to a close, the do-it-all striker moving to Real Betis in a reported $16 million-plus move announced Monday night, one of the largest buys in the La Liga side’s rich history.

Dejan, Manu, Shapi: Good things came in threes for Sporting Kansas City this week.

The Midwesterners’ double dip for Spanish No. 10 Manu García and Russian winger Shapi Suleymanov from Greek outfit Aris Thessaloniki had been reported for weeks, a move for two in-prime chance creators with experience across more than half a dozen top European leagues and the benefit of a preexisting understanding as teammates.

An unexpected bomb dropped over the weekend, however, before those deals went official. Nine weeks after he scored the winning goal for LA Galaxy in the 2024 MLS Cup final, rising striker Dejan Joveljic became the first-ever case of the new cash-for-player trade mechanism. SKC sent $4 million to Southern California and signed the Serb to a Designated Player contract, something the defending champions simply could not offer thanks to their existing corps of DPs.

Suddenly the Kansans, who finished third from bottom in last year’s overall table, have an entirely new front line, to the tune of $9 million in combined transfer fees, according to the Kansas City Star.