Inside the new MLS "cash for players" trade market

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. – Pat Onstad’s smile was fleeting, yet revealing, as he explained the backstory on the deal Houston Dynamo FC reached with the Philadelphia Union to acquire Jack McGlynn over the weekend.

“We'd kick the tires, said this is the player profile we're looking for – hint, hint, wink, wink, nudge, nudge; it's the guy, he's on your roster. [They’d respond], ‘OK, that's nice to know.’”

“All the CSOs [chief soccer officers] kind of talk: ‘Hey, these are the positions we're looking for,’” Houston’s president of soccer told MLSsoccer.com at the Dynamo’s beachside preseason camp in Florida this week. “We knew Jack fits our model, but we didn't really think that that was a player they would move.

McGlynn heads to H-Town

A rising US international with a wand of a left foot, an innate feel for midfield tempo-setting and a European Union passport via his Irish heritage, McGlynn has blossomed into one of MLS’s most intriguing young prospects – not exactly the typical profile for an intra-league move, with widespread expectations he’d cross the Atlantic in a transfer sooner or later. Houston could only admire from afar, it seemed.

Everything changed when MLS headquarters implemented the new ‘cash for players’ trade mechanism last month, enabling clubs to swap players for hard cash rather than General Allocation Money (GAM) or other assets.

Soon it was Philly sporting director Ernst Tanner’s turn to pick up the phone, initiating negotiations that culminated in McGlynn moving south for a guaranteed $2.1 million, a “significant” sell-on clause media reports place at 50 percent and performance-based bonuses that could garner an additional $1.3 million.

Houston’s reserves of allocation money are currently among the lightest in MLS, thanks to their aggressive efforts to maximize their competitiveness while engine-room linchpin Héctor Herrera, the Mexican international who departed the club at the end of 2024, was in town. Another foundational midfield piece has since moved on, too: versatile Panamanian Coco Carrasquilla was transferred to Pumas UNAM for a reported club-record $3.5 million fee.

The Dynamo craved adding McGlynn. Straight cash and a share of any future proceeds represented the only realistic avenue.

“Without the new internal transfer [rule], I think this probably doesn't happen,” Onstad said, pointing to the newcomer’s additional value as a domestic player eligible for the U22 Initiative, which greatly reduces his impact on Houston’s salary budget.