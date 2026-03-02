What We Learned: Adri Mehmeti is must-watch for Red Bulls

What did we learn? Did the games confirm our priors or change the complexion of the league?

It’s not as if Mehmeti’s game is exclusively based on physicality – in reality, he’s the smoothest on-ball distributor in the entire US youth national team pool. But those assists serve as a microcosm for Mehmeti’s game, illustrating his maturity beyond his years.

Then there’s defensive midfielder Adri Mehmeti , a 16-year-old who’s already managed two assists in 2026. They haven’t been assists via long balls over the top like you might expect of a deep-lying midfielder. Rather, Mehmeti’s assists have come via a route you’d expect from a much older, more physically mature player: in the box off of set pieces.

There’s left back Matty Dos Santos , a 17-year-old with a golden left foot who thrives in ball progression and service into the box. There’s forward Julian Hall , a 17-year-old who’s tied atop the early Golden Boot presented by Audi leaderboard with three goals.

Red Bull New York have been starting a trio of top-tier teenage talents so far this season.

Adri Mehmeti, 16, assists to Julian Hall, 17. Just 2 games in and Mehmeti has 2 assists while Hall has 3 goals Not bad. Not bad at all Michael Bradley has something going pic.twitter.com/iNGaHDqFmU

Toss in strong defensive instincts and a sizable frame that’s still being filled out, and you have the makings of a complete No. 6. In Mehmeti, RBNY have the best young midfielder in MLS and the USMNT prospect pool. He is must-watch.

New head coach Michael Bradley hasn’t been afraid to trust the teenager to conduct his team’s midfield, not least because Mehmeti is legitimately an above-average starting defensive midfielder at age 16. His distribution in Saturday’s 1-0 win over the New England Revolution was, like on opening day against Orlando City , exceptional. Mehmeti moves well off the ball, turns on a dime, can hit a huge array of passes, and almost always makes the right choice in possession.

You’ll never guess which MLS player was the fastest to reach the 20 goals and 20 assists mark in the regular season. Alright, fine, you can probably guess: Lionel Messi.

Anders Dreyer, though, with his goal and assist for San Diego FC in their 2-0 win over St. Louis CITY on Sunday night, became the second-fastest to hit 20 and 20. It took Messi just 26 games and Dreyer only 36, ranking the Danish right winger ahead of even Carlos Vela (41 games), Sebastian Giovinco (42 games), and Preki (45 games).

Talk about a superstar.

Even just two games into a new season – or four if you include San Diego’s Concacaf Champions Cup run thus far, where he’s already recorded an assist – it’s become clear that Dreyer is more than a one-season wonder.

The 27-year-old has been immense this year for a sophomore San Diego side. So much runs through the Danish international in the attack, to the point where he’s taking a higher percentage of his team’s touches (11.2%, as per American Soccer Analysis) than every San Diego player bar their two starting center backs and starting No. 6.