Toronto FC mutually part ways with Federico Bernardeschi

Toronto FC and winger Federico Bernardeschi have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, the club announced Tuesday.

To complete the transaction, Toronto utilized one of their two buyouts of a guaranteed contract on Bernardeschi. Each club has two buyouts per season.

Hours after this move, Toronto also mutually parted ways with fellow Italian international winger Lorenzo Insigne. The Designated Players were among the highest-paid players in the league.

"After internal discussions with Federico, we were aligned that this was the correct moment to part ways," said TFC general manager Jason Hernandez.