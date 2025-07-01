Toronto FC mutually part ways with Lorenzo Insigne

Toronto FC and winger Lorenzo Insigne have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, the club announced Tuesday.

To complete the transaction, Toronto utilized one of their two buyouts of a guaranteed contract on Insigne. Each club has two buyouts per season.

Insigne's exit was announced hours after Toronto reached an identical agreement with fellow Italian international winger Federico Bernardeschi. The Designated Players were among the highest-paid players in the league.

TFC tenure

All told, Insigne registered 19 goals and 18 assists in 76 matches across all competitions.

The 34-year-old joined Toronto midway through the 2022 season, arriving from Serie A side Napoli after signing a pre-contract.

"The club would like to thank Lorenzo for his efforts over the last three years," said TFC general manager Jason Hernandez.