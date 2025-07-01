Toronto FC mutually part ways with Lorenzo Insigne

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutual contract termination & buyout
Toronto FC and winger Lorenzo Insigne have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, the club announced Tuesday.
To complete the transaction, Toronto utilized one of their two buyouts of a guaranteed contract on Insigne. Each club has two buyouts per season.
Insigne's exit was announced hours after Toronto reached an identical agreement with fellow Italian international winger Federico Bernardeschi. The Designated Players were among the highest-paid players in the league.
TFC tenure
All told, Insigne registered 19 goals and 18 assists in 76 matches across all competitions.
The 34-year-old joined Toronto midway through the 2022 season, arriving from Serie A side Napoli after signing a pre-contract.
"The club would like to thank Lorenzo for his efforts over the last three years," said TFC general manager Jason Hernandez.
"After several meaningful discussions, we are happy to have found a solution that is agreeable to all parties involved. We wish Lorenzo all the best moving forward."
New era
Bernardeschi and Insigne were brought in under former club president Bill Manning and head coach Bob Bradley. Now, Hernandez is at the helm and hired head coach Robin Fraser ahead of the 2025 campaign.
The MLS Secondary Transfer Window spans from July 24 to Aug. 21, allowing Toronto to start adding reinforcements in their post-Insigne and Bernardeschi era.
Toronto last made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2020 under now-LA Galaxy manager Greg Vanney. Beforehand, they won MLS Cup 2017 as part of a historic treble that included Supporters' Shield and Canadian Championship titles.
The Reds are currently 13th in the Eastern Conference standings (4W-10L-5D), 11 points below the playoff line.
