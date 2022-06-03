MLS MVP Power Rankings: FC Dallas duo battling for top spot with Djordje Mihailovic

It’s time, once again, for the MVP Power Rankings. We’re about 40% through the regular season and, frankly, you could probably throw about 30 names out there right now and they’d all have a legitimate argument for being considered “Most Valuable” on some level.

Even the collection of MLSsoccer.com writers, editors and voices that voted on this May 2022 edition struggled to put just five names on their ballot. Matt Doyle’s, for example, had 10 names. And with each one, I went “Oh yeah, totally, definitely the MVP.” In short: May's Landon Donovan MLS MVP voting was difficult.

Yet, we gave it a shot. A first-place vote received 10 points, a second-place vote received five points, a third-place vote received three points, a fourth-place vote received two points and a fifth-place vote received one point. Eleven players received points this time but 15 players were at least scribbled in the margins of the ballots. The field is crowded folks.

Hany Mukhtar, Nashville SC (10 points)

Dayne St. Clair, Minnesota United FC (10 points)

Alexander Callens, New York City FC (10 points)

Carles Gil, New England Revolution (3 points)

Jose Cifuentes, LAFC (1 point)

Daniel Gazdag, Philadelphia Union (1 point)

Mukhtar

We’ll start with Hany Mukhtar because the underlying numbers start with Hany too. Well, kind of. The actual league leader in non-penalty xG+xA, Taty Castellanos, isn’t even in the dang “receiving votes” section. Did I mention the field is crowded?

That being said, Mukhtar has a little (a LOT) less help in attack and 11 total goal contributions to Taty’s eight. Mukhtar has six goals, three primary assists and two secondary assists on the season. A good chunk of those goals came over the last few weeks. Hany scored four times in his last three MLS games while also adding two more goals in US Open Cup play. All told, he put up six goals and two assists across all competitions in May. And his underlying numbers, along with his performance last year, suggest that he’s just getting started. Don’t be surprised if he keeps climbing this list over the next couple of months.

St. Clair

Dayne St. Clair was the only goalkeeper to get a vote and I’m pretty sure the only goalkeeper to ever be included in the MVP Power Rankings since we started them up last year. That makes sense considering he’s on track for ... ahem ... literally the best season ever.

American Soccer Analysis’ Goals Added metric currently has St. Clair on pace for the best season by a goalkeeper they’ve ever recorded. Their data goes back to 2013 and, since then, Matt Turner’s 2019 and 2020 seasons are the only two that come close to St. Clair’s g+/96. If we simply look at shot-stopping, he’s currently just behind Turner’s 2019 season for the best-ever performance in goals allowed relative to expected goals faced.

Callens

Our monthly Defender Getting Votes is NYCFC’s Alexander Callens. It’s always a bit harder to articulate just how good defenders and midfielders have been, but Callens has led a group that’s currently first in the league in expected goals allowed, while also being one of the best passing center backs in the league. The Peru international has even found time to score three times this season. But, most importantly, he doesn’t let anyone by him under any circumstances. Per FBref, Callens is in the 99th percentile among center backs in the percentage of potential dribblers tackled and the amount of times he’s been dribbled past.

Gil

Carles Gil is Carles Gil. You won’t be shocked to learn that the Revs’ recent resurgence has coincided with him delivering seven assists over New England’s last seven games in all competitions. His job may get a lot more difficult with the sure-looks-likely departure of Adam Buksa to Ligue 1, but will you really be all that surprised if he’s running away with the league’s assist title by the end of the year? He’s currently tied with San Jose’s Cristian Espinoza, Austin’s Diego Fagundez and NYCFC’s Santiago Rodriguez with seven assists on the season.

Cifuentes

Jose Cifuentes is currently second in the league in American Soccer Analysis’ Goals Added metric. The next closest central midfielder is Cincinnati’s Junior Moreno in 38th. Cifuentes is outshining his peers while being a catalyst for the current Supporters’ Shield leaders. I mean my goodness, just look at his FBref chart (below) over the last year.