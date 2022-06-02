FC Dallas standout Paul Arriola named MLS Player of the Month for May

Amid a torrid run of form for FC Dallas, Paul Arriola has been named MLS Player of the Month for May of the 2022 season.
The US men's national team attacker led all players with six goals since May 4, a stretch that included a streak of five straight games with a goal from May 7 to May 28. That hot streak brought his goal total on the season up to seven, which already ties his career-high that was previously set in 2018 with D.C. United.
FC Dallas picked up three victories during Arriola's goal-scoring streak, which saw the 27-year-old at his best in clutch moments. Arriola scored the game-winning or game-tying goal in two of his team's three victories, including a brace against Orlando City SC on May 28 in which he scored a 67th-minute equalizer to kickstart a 3-1 comeback road win.
He's been an all-around threat, currently standing as the only player in MLS to produce 25 key passes and at least seven goals.
Arriola's career-best pace has been one of the catalysts for an impressive all-around start to the season for FC Dallas under first-year head coach Nico Estevez. Heading into June, the Texan side is in the thick of the Supporters' Shield race with 25 points from 14 matches (7W-3L-4D), leaving them in the No. 2 spot on the Western Conference table behind LAFC (29 points).
Arriola and FC Dallas will look to continue that strong form when they return from the FIFA international break with a matchup against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Toyota Stadium on June 18 (9 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).
MLS Player of the Month is voted upon by a panel of select national media members in a process conducted by MLS Communications.