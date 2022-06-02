FC Dallas standout Paul Arriola named MLS Player of the Month for May

Amid a torrid run of form for FC Dallas , Paul Arriola has been named MLS Player of the Month for May of the 2022 season.

FC Dallas picked up three victories during Arriola's goal-scoring streak, which saw the 27-year-old at his best in clutch moments. Arriola scored the game-winning or game-tying goal in two of his team's three victories, including a brace against Orlando City SC on May 28 in which he scored a 67th-minute equalizer to kickstart a 3-1 comeback road win .

The US men's national team attacker led all players with six goals since May 4, a stretch that included a streak of five straight games with a goal from May 7 to May 28. That hot streak brought his goal total on the season up to seven, which already ties his career-high that was previously set in 2018 with D.C. United .

He's been an all-around threat, currently standing as the only player in MLS to produce 25 key passes and at least seven goals.

Arriola's career-best pace has been one of the catalysts for an impressive all-around start to the season for FC Dallas under first-year head coach Nico Estevez. Heading into June, the Texan side is in the thick of the Supporters' Shield race with 25 points from 14 matches (7W-3L-4D), leaving them in the No. 2 spot on the Western Conference table behind LAFC (29 points).

Arriola and FC Dallas will look to continue that strong form when they return from the FIFA international break with a matchup against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Toyota Stadium on June 18 (9 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).