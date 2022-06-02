Player of the Month

FC Dallas standout Paul Arriola named MLS Player of the Month for May

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Amid a torrid run of form for FC Dallas, Paul Arriola has been named MLS Player of the Month for May of the 2022 season.

The US men's national team attacker led all players with six goals since May 4, a stretch that included a streak of five straight games with a goal from May 7 to May 28. That hot streak brought his goal total on the season up to seven, which already ties his career-high that was previously set in 2018 with D.C. United.

FC Dallas picked up three victories during Arriola's goal-scoring streak, which saw the 27-year-old at his best in clutch moments. Arriola scored the game-winning or game-tying goal in two of his team's three victories, including a brace against Orlando City SC on May 28 in which he scored a 67th-minute equalizer to kickstart a 3-1 comeback road win.

He's been an all-around threat, currently standing as the only player in MLS to produce 25 key passes and at least seven goals.

Arriola's career-best pace has been one of the catalysts for an impressive all-around start to the season for FC Dallas under first-year head coach Nico Estevez. Heading into June, the Texan side is in the thick of the Supporters' Shield race with 25 points from 14 matches (7W-3L-4D), leaving them in the No. 2 spot on the Western Conference table behind LAFC (29 points).

Arriola and FC Dallas will look to continue that strong form when they return from the FIFA international break with a matchup against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Toyota Stadium on June 18 (9 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

MLS Player of the Month is voted upon by a panel of select national media members in a process conducted by MLS Communications.

Player of the Month Paul Arriola FC Dallas

Related Stories

Austin FC star Sebastián Driussi named Player of the Month for April
Columbus Crew star Lucas Zelarayan voted MLS Player of the Month
NYCFC's Taty Castellanos named MLS Player of the Month for October/November
More News
More News
USA vs. Uruguay: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup preparation friendly

USA vs. Uruguay: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup preparation friendly
FC Dallas standout Paul Arriola named MLS Player of the Month for May
Player of the Month

FC Dallas standout Paul Arriola named MLS Player of the Month for May
Sources: Real Madrid make offer for Chicago Fire's Gaga Slonina
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Real Madrid make offer for Chicago Fire's Gaga Slonina
Who are the longest-tenured MLS head coaches during the 2022 season?
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Who are the longest-tenured MLS head coaches during the 2022 season?
Orlando City SC sign goalkeeper Mason Staduhar to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Orlando City SC sign goalkeeper Mason Staduhar to contract extension
Seattle Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz wins Week 14 AT&T Goal of the Week
Goal of the Week

Seattle Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz wins Week 14 AT&T Goal of the Week
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: USMNT dispatch Morocco 3-0 in World Cup tune-up match
4:23

WATCH: USMNT dispatch Morocco 3-0 in World Cup tune-up match
WATCH: Haji Wright buries PK on USMNT debut
0:47

WATCH: Haji Wright buries PK on USMNT debut
WATCH: Timothy Weah screamer doubles USMNT lead over Morocco
0:45

WATCH: Timothy Weah screamer doubles USMNT lead over Morocco
WATCH: Pulisic's velvet touch sets up Aaronson's USMNT opener
1:01

WATCH: Pulisic's velvet touch sets up Aaronson's USMNT opener
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10