MLS MVP Power Rankings: Sebastian Driussi, Djordje Mihailovic clear favorites so far?

Because the team Power Rankings weren’t subjective enough, we’re here to try and pick out the most valuable player in MLS through about 24% of the season. Like any MVP vote, everyone’s definition of “Most Valuable” has probably changed in the last hour or so. In short, let’s maybe not jump to a ton of conclusions here and instead use this very early collection of votes to take stock of who turned the most heads in the first two months of the season.

These rankings were voted on by editors, writers and assorted voices at MLSsoccer.com. A first-place vote received 10 points, second received five points, third received three points, fourth received two points, and fifth received one point. Eleven players received votes this round.

Jose Martinez (4 points), Jesus Jimenez (4), Julian Carranza (2), Lewis Morgan (1), Jesus Ferreira (1) and Diego Rubio (1)

Oh thank goodness, Jose Martinez being here means we got one defensive-minded player on the list. Besides Matt Doyle illegally voting five times for Francisco Calvo, I mean. It’s good to see someone be recognized for being a destroyer.

Since El Brujo arrived in Philadelphia in 2020, there haven’t been many non-Diego Chara humans better at winning the ball in midfield and just making life difficult for the other team. So far this year, per Second Spectrum, Martinez is in the 89th percentile for tackles won and he’s ninth in the league in tackles won in the middle third. FBRef has him in the 83rd percentile among midfielders when it comes to interceptions and in the 95th percentile when it comes to ball recoveries. That's all while sitting at the base of a diamond on a team that’s tied for first in the league in goals allowed and third in the league in open-play xG allowed.

It’s a quieter part of his game, but he also contributes to the Union’s ball progression as well, completing dribbles at a high rate compared to his peers and sitting in the 73rd percentile among midfielders in progressive passes. I mean, a decent chunk of those may just be him winning headers and sending the ball the other way, and the numbers kind of back that up. But the league’s best defensive players need to be appreciated in ways that go beyond ball-winning.