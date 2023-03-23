MLS Matchday 5: How to watch & a big question for every team

San Jose: Who steps in for Carlos Gruezo as a defensive midfielder? San Jose were due to miss their DP during the international break anyways (he was named to Ecuador’s squad), then Gruezo picked up an injury last weekend. The good news is Luchi Gonzalez said midweek Gruezo “shouldn’t be out very long.” But the new head coach also quickly noted how he was “brought in to be kind of this engine in the middle, this enforcer, ball recovery, physicality, play simple to get the ball to other players, and just really be an anchor in the midfield.” Those qualities aren’t easy to replace.