FC Cincinnati: Evander named Player of the Matchday

Evander made FC Cincinnati history on Matchday 25 to earn Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors.

The Brazilian playmaker scored a second-half brace to secure an emphatic 3-0 win over Inter Miami CF in a battle of Supporters’ Shield contenders.

With his brace, Evander became the first player in club history to score in five straight games. Additionally, his eight goals over this five-game span are second only to former Cincy forward Brenner’s nine tallies from September to October 2022.

Evander has been instrumental in Cincy's success this season, producing 15g/8a. His 23 goal contributions are tied for second in MLS with Miami's Lionel Messi, just three behind San Diego FC winger Anders Dreyer (26).