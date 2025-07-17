FC Cincinnati: Evander named Player of the Matchday

Evander made FC Cincinnati history on Matchday 25 to earn Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors.
The Brazilian playmaker scored a second-half brace to secure an emphatic 3-0 win over Inter Miami CF in a battle of Supporters’ Shield contenders.
With his brace, Evander became the first player in club history to score in five straight games. Additionally, his eight goals over this five-game span are second only to former Cincy forward Brenner’s nine tallies from September to October 2022.
Evander has been instrumental in Cincy's success this season, producing 15g/8a. His 23 goal contributions are tied for second in MLS with Miami's Lionel Messi, just three behind San Diego FC winger Anders Dreyer (26).
Wednesday's result pushed the Orange & Blue to second place in the league and Eastern Conference tables with 45 points, just one point behind the Philadelphia Union.
This is Evander's second Player of the Matchday recognition this season and his fourth overall. The 27-year-old, who joined Cincinnati over the winter from the Portland Timbers in an MLS-record trade, has won the award every year since joining the league ahead of the 2023 campaign.
Cincinnati visit Real Salt Lake on Saturday evening (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+). Afterwards, Evander will participate in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game on July 23 at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium (9 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).
