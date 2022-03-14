Take notice, Canada: Dayne St. Clair makes World Cup & Minnesota United case with RBNY performance

Yet with Miller a late scratch due to the flu Sunday night, St. Clair had his chance and took it with both hands. The 24-year-old made eight saves, including a penalty kick denial, to lead the Loons to a 1-0 win at the New York Red Bulls .

But those opportunities have proved fleeting since Minnesota United FC manager Adrian Heath went with Tyler Miller as his No. 1 goalkeeper for most of the 2021 season and the start of 2022.

Dayne St. Clair wants to be a starting goalkeeper in Major League Soccer. He needs to be a starting goalkeeper in Major League Soccer to get back in the mix for Canada , which is on the verge of qualifying for a World Cup for the first time since 1986.

“Opportunities like this don’t come often. I want to be a starter for this team, in this league,” St. Clair said after the match. “I know that when I get an opportunity like this I got to take it, similar to how I did it two years ago.”

Two years ago, St. Clair was thrust into the starting role when Miller had surgery on both of his hips in July 2020.

In his second season as a pro, St. Clair backstopped the Loons on their march to the Western Conference Final.

He started in 2021's early days but was replaced by Miller after the club got off to an 0W-4L-0D opening. St. Clair’s next start came in a 3-1 loss at the Portland Timbers in Round One of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs after Miller was sidelined due to MLS health & safety protocols.

Heath announced Miller would be MNUFC's starter ahead of the 2022 season and St. Clair voiced his frustrations with the Englishman about his lack of playing time, especially in a World Cup year. He's earned one cap for Les Rouges, a June 2021 World Cup qualifier against Aruba, with Milan Borjan and LAFC's Maxime Crepeau top choice under manager John Herdman.