New York City FC: Alonso Martínez named Player of the Matchday

New York City FC forward Alonso Martínez went on a scoring tear on Matchday 27 to earn MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors.

Martínez registered his first multi-goal game of the season and second career MLS hat trick, joining Valentín "Taty" Castellanos (two) as the only players in club history with multiple regular-season hat tricks.

With Friday night's output, Martínez improved to 12g/1a on the season. He is NYCFC's leading scorer and ranks second on the team with 13 goal contributions.

The Costa Rica international netted a hat trick as the Cityzens came from behind twice to clinch a wild 4-3 win at FC Dallas .

Martínez is NYCFC's first Player of the Matchday of 2025. His first recognition came in Matchday 35 of 2024 after scoring a brace in a 5-1 blowout of Hudson River Derby rivals the New York Red Bulls that clinched the club's spot in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Up next for Martínez and NYCFC is Leagues Cup 2025, beginning with their tournament opener against LIGA MX side Club Puebla on Tuesday evening (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).