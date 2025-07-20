Inter Miami: Lionel Messi named Player of the Matchday

Additionally, Messi has 38 goals and 25 assists since the start of last season, becoming one of only five players in league history to record at least 35 goals and 25 assists over a two-year span – joining Robbie Keane ( LA Galaxy , 2013-14), Sebastian Giovinco ( Toronto FC , 2015-16), Carlos Vela ( LAFC , 2018-19), and Cucho Hernández ( Columbus Crew , 2023-24)

With his brace on Saturday, Messi levelled Nashville SC ’s Sam Surridge atop the Golden Boot presented by Audi leaderboard with 18 goals this season. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has the most goals in MLS since the start of the 2024 season with 38.

Messi has scored at least two goals in six of his last seven MLS matches, accumulating 19 goal contributions over the span.

The legendary Argentine No. 10 extended one of the most torrid runs in league history, contributing 2g/2a as the Herons routed the New York Red Bulls , 5-1 , at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

This is Messi's fifth Player of the Matchday honor of the season and his third since Matchday 22. His 11 awards overall are tied with Chris Wondolowski for fifth-most in MLS history, trailing only Landon Donovan (19), Jeff Cunningham (14), and Bradley Wright-Phillips (12).

Messi is the first player in league history to win Player of the Matchday at least five times in two different seasons, after taking home the award six times during his 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP campaign. Only three players have earned Player of the Matchday six times in a single season –

Messi (2024), Carlos Vela (2019) and Jason Kreis (1999) – and all three players earned the MLS MVP in those seasons.

Messi and Miami are back in action on Saturday when hosting Supporters' Shield leaders FC Cincinnati (7:15 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+; FS1, FOX Deportes).