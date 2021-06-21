Player of the Week

New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner named Week 8 MLS Player of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

After a stalwart effort in his team's 3-2 win over New York City FC on Saturday, New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner has been named MLS Player of the Week for Week 8 of the 2021 season.

The 26-year-old recorded a season-high seven saves in the match, including the second penalty-kick save of his career with a 12th-minute denial of NYCFC's Valentin Castellanos from the spot.

Turner then had to stand on his head again just nine minutes later, when Castellanos broke free for a close-range look that he managed to claw away. In the second half, the backstop also made a double save to preserve his side’s lead, first denying Ismael Tajouri-Shradi’s initial 1-v-1 opportunity before quickly getting back up and blocking Jesús Medina’s effort on goal from the rebound

With his team clinging to a one-goal lead in second-half stoppage time, Turner saved all three points for the Revs with some late heroics. Just moments from full time, NYCFC's Maxi Moralez met an incoming free kick with a well-hit volley, but Turner made a difficult one-handed save to preserve the lead and the victory. Turner was credited with his league-leading sixth goalkeeper win of the season for his efforts.

The Revs return to action on Wednesday with a midweek matchup against Eastern Conference foe New York Red Bulls (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) before traveling for a road matchup with FC Dallas on June 27 (9 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media

Player of the Week New England Revolution Matt Turner

