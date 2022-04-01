Philadelphia's Mikael Uhre looking "sharp" ahead of potential home debut vs. Charlotte FC

The home fans still have yet to see Uhre, who scored 19 times in his most recent full professional season in Denmark, but was held up by visa issues from joining the club prior to his injury.

His lone appearance came as the Union salted away a 2-1 win at Stade Olympique over CF Montréal in Week 2. Curtin did not rule out him starting in Week 5, even though he's only had a week-plus of full training since the injury.

"His first day of full training was last Friday," Curtin said of Uhre. "And then we had a couple recovery days, and then he has picked up and trained for the first time with a full week. You see a player that is getting to know his teammates even better and better. Really sharp in front of goal, finishes plays off. He's not the type of forward that needs five, six, seven looks."