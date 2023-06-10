What would await Lionel Messi? MLS & Inter Miami CF explained

If you need some catching-up, worry not: We’ve got you covered. Here’s a quick-hitting rundown of what you need to know about the GOAT’s likely new stable.

So, you’re a big fan of Lionel Messi, and now that he’s poised to write the next chapter of his glittering career in the United States (and Canada!) with Inter Miami CF , you’re wondering what all that’s about?

Major League Soccer is the top-flight professional league in the US and Canada. Launched in 1996 with 10 teams and now comprising 29 clubs across the continent with a 30th set to take the field in San Diego in 2025 , its creation is a legacy of the 1994 World Cup , explicitly mandated by FIFA to bring the apex of the beautiful game back to these shores after more than a decade without a top-tier pro competition. There’s an Eastern Conference (that’s where Miami are) and a Western Conference, with 15 teams in the former and 14 in the latter.

Sergio Aguero on ESPN Argentina said that he spoke to Leo Messi yesterday. Aguero sent Messi a message with a screenshot of the Eastern conf. standings. Aguero: "Your team is behind! You have to move up to 8th/9th. Messi cracked up. He said we have to make the playoffs."

Due to climate and a number of other reasons, it runs on a spring-to-fall schedule: The current 2023 campaign kicked off in late February and the final day of the regular season, dubbed Decision Day, is on Oct. 21. Each team plays 34 games (it’s an unbalanced schedule) and the top nine finishers in each conference qualify for the postseason, which runs for several weeks, culminating in the MLS Cup presented by Audi final on Dec. 9 (read format details here ).

A unique hybrid of North American sports norms and soccer leagues found elsewhere, MLS DOES have playoffs – the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, to be exact – to determine its annual league champion, and does NOT have promotion/relegation. There is also a prize awarded to the top finisher in the regular season, dubbed the Supporters’ Shield, because supporters are the ones who created and advocated for the concept in the league’s early years.

And, uhh, yeah – Kun Agüero is right. More on that later.

There are several!

The top few teams in MLS (plus the US Open Cup and Canadian Championship winners, more on those in a moment) compete the following season in North America’s Champions League, which as of 2024 is actually no longer called the Concacaf Champions League but the Concacaf Champions Cup, a rebranding that coincides with its expansion to a 27-team tournament. CCC uses a straight knockout bracket with two-legged home-and-away series until the final, which will now be a one-off match.

Then there’s the US Open Cup, the United States’ version of the FA Cup, a 109-year-old tournament open to teams from all levels from amateur to pro. (Canada has a much younger equivalent, the Canadian Championship, which that nation’s three MLS sides – CF Montréal, Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC – take part in.)

MLS teams generally begin Open Cup in late spring. This year’s quarterfinals just took place this week, and Inter Miami defeated USL Championship (second tier) club Birmingham Legion to reach the semifinals for the first time ever. Miami visit MLS-leading FC Cincinnati in that fixture on Aug. 23 and yes, Messi should be able to take part if fit and healthy. The other semifinal is Real Salt Lake at Houston Dynamo FC.

A far newer addition to the North American calendar is Leagues Cup, which this year for the first time includes all 29 MLS clubs and the 18 member clubs of Liga MX, Mexico’s top flight. This tournament has a group stage followed by a knockout phase and kicks off in late July; the neighboring/rival leagues will pause their domestic schedule for a month to give it full focus.