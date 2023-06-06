Concacaf rebrands premier regional competition, increases prize money

The Concacaf Champions League , in name only, is no more.

Of the 27 teams total, up to 10 MLS teams can qualify via different pathways:

Club World Cup spot: The competition provides a qualification route to the new and expanded FIFA Club World Cup, which begins in 2025.

Overall pool: Concacaf will significantly increase the financial distributions and prize money for participating clubs in Concacaf Champions Cup.

Prize money: The Concacaf Champions Cup champion will receive $5 million in financial distributions and prize money, an increase of more than five times compared with the Concacaf Champions League era.

The region’s premier men’s club competition will be known as the Concacaf Champions Cup starting in 2024, the confederation announced Tuesday.

What is the format?

The Concacaf Champions Cup will continue to be played in a direct elimination knockout stage format and will be composed of five rounds: Round One, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Final.

The first four stages will each include home and away play, while the Final, where the region’s Champion will be crowned, will be played as a single-leg match on a weekend date.