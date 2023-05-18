Major League Soccer awards expansion team to San Diego

The Southern California city has been awarded the league's 30th team, MLS Commissioner Don Garber announced Thursday. San Diego will begin competing as an expansion club in 2025 at Snapdragon Stadium – the 35,000-seat venue that's already home to the NWSL's San Diego Wave FC and is a host venue for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup – while their name and crest will be announced in the buildup to their debut season.

The club is owned by Mohamed Mansour – a distinguished entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist with deep, global ties in the soccer world – and the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation. The Sycuan Tribe becomes the first Native American tribe to have an ownership stake in professional soccer in the United States. Also joining the investor group is six-time Major League Baseball All-Star and San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado.

“We are thrilled to welcome San Diego to Major League Soccer as our 30th team,” said Garber. “For many years we have believed San Diego would be a terrific MLS market due to its youthful energy, great diversity, and the fact that soccer is an essential part of everyday life for so many people.

"Mohamed Mansour and the Sycuan Tribe have an incredible vision for building a club that will inspire and unite soccer fans throughout the city and region.”