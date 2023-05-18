Major League Soccer awards expansion team to San Diego

Major League Soccer is coming to San Diego.
The Southern California city has been awarded the league's 30th team, MLS Commissioner Don Garber announced Thursday. San Diego will begin competing as an expansion club in 2025 at Snapdragon Stadium – the 35,000-seat venue that's already home to the NWSL's San Diego Wave FC and is a host venue for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup – while their name and crest will be announced in the buildup to their debut season.
The club is owned by Mohamed Mansour – a distinguished entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist with deep, global ties in the soccer world – and the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation. The Sycuan Tribe becomes the first Native American tribe to have an ownership stake in professional soccer in the United States. Also joining the investor group is six-time Major League Baseball All-Star and San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado.
“We are thrilled to welcome San Diego to Major League Soccer as our 30th team,” said Garber. “For many years we have believed San Diego would be a terrific MLS market due to its youthful energy, great diversity, and the fact that soccer is an essential part of everyday life for so many people.
"Mohamed Mansour and the Sycuan Tribe have an incredible vision for building a club that will inspire and unite soccer fans throughout the city and region.”
Other founding partners include Brad Termini (Co-founder, Zephyr Partners); Tom Vernon (Founder, Right to Dream) and Dan Dickinson (Board Member, Right to Dream). Highly-respected sports executive Tom Penn will serve as the club’s CEO.
Right to Dream connection
Mansour is the founder and chairman of the London-based investment management firm Man Capital, which owns Right to Dream (RTD), the global soccer community of world-class academies, clubs and partners with an innovative approach to identifying and nurturing talent.
RTD has developed numerous world-class players who have gone on to play at the highest level for club and country in MLS, the UEFA Champions League and FIFA World Cup, including seven graduates who represented their countries in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The global academy network also operates an elite performance and development environment at top-tier Danish club FC Nordsjaelland that is studied and admired globally.
“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the Sycuan Tribe to bring Major League Soccer to such a deserving community and legion of San Diego soccer fans. This is a real opportunity to create a powerful and lasting legacy for the city and region,” said Mansour.
“We look forward to introducing Right to Dream’s unique developmental approach and unparalleled soccer expertise to San Diego and MLS by delivering tangible benefits to the community as we look to open doors and identify and nurture talent from across the county and beyond.”
Sycuan Tribe makes history
As an essential partner with Mansour and RTD, the Sycuan Tribe brings a distinctive community connection and understanding to the area’s MLS expansion club, with the tribe residing in and around San Diego for more than 12,000 years.
One of 12 Kumeyaay tribes in San Diego County, Sycuan has been a long-term partner with countless major institutions in the community, including the San Diego Padres, San Diego Symphony, Children’s Hospital and hundreds of local non-profits.
“What a proud moment this is for the city and the Sycuan Tribe to bring MLS to San Diego,” said Sycuan tribal chairman Cody Martinez. “Sycuan has deep roots to the San Diego community and found an incredible partner in Mohamed Mansour and the soccer expertise that he brings with Right to Dream.
"Sycuan continues to demonstrate its strong commitment to the San Diego region and our MLS team will provide us with a great opportunity to bring together many different segments of the community through their passion for the game.”
Snapdragon Stadium, Manny Machado & the San Diego community
From the ownership group to Snapdragon Stadium, MLS' 30th team is driven by a community-first ethos. Machado – a fan favorite who signed a record-breaking contract with the Padres in 2019 – works with his wife Yainee on helping underserved kids in the community.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to join the San Diego MLS ownership group. I continue to plant roots in this amazing community that means so much to me and build upon my connection with the incredible fans,” said Machado.
Snapdragon Stadium, the club's future home, opened in 2022 and memorably hosted San Diego Wave FC for the NWSL's most-attended match (32,000-plus). Located on San Diego State University's campus, the stadium features a natural grass playing surface and previously hosted a Liga MX friendly between neighboring Club Tijuana and Club América.
“San Diego is a community with a rich sporting history and long considered the heart of soccer development in North America,” said club CEO Tom Penn. “With the addition of MLS, we will inspire lasting change through the sport in San Diego and unite soccer fans throughout the region.
"We will deliver sustained excellence on the field, unprecedented investment in player development and create a shared, joyous experience for fans at Snapdragon Stadium, one of the premier soccer venues in professional soccer.”
Reserve season tickets
Soccer fans can reserve their place on the list for season tickets to San Diego’s inaugural MLS season by donating $18 at SanDiegoFC.com. All proceeds will go to the San Diego Foundation to fund non-profits investing in the development of youth soccer across San Diego County.
For the latest news and club updates, follow @SanDiegoMLS2025 on social media across all platforms and use the hashtags #SanDiegoMLS and #LetsKickItSD.