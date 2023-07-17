Lionel Messi: "Beautiful" times await at Inter Miami

And the man of the moment had one main message for thousands of fans who crammed into DRV PNK Stadium to greet their new hero: Now comes the real fun.

"I’m very excited, very happy to be here in Miami with you," the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and 2022 FIFA World Cup champion said in his first public statements to the club's supporters.

"I want to thank Jorge [Mas], Jose [Mas], David [Beckham], his family for their welcome, the kindness they’ve shown these days. They’ve made us feel at home so quickly, they made it so easy. It’s been spectacular for us since we got here."

Under contract through the 2025 MLS season, Messi promised the same commitment and hunger that catapulted him to icon status at FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and the Argentina national team.