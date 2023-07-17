Lionel Messi: "Beautiful" times await at Inter Miami

Sunday night was a Lionel Messi-themed party, a time to celebrate Inter Miami CF's landmark signing of the legendary Argentine superstar.
And the man of the moment had one main message for thousands of fans who crammed into DRV PNK Stadium to greet their new hero: Now comes the real fun.
"I’m very excited, very happy to be here in Miami with you," the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and 2022 FIFA World Cup champion said in his first public statements to the club's supporters.
"I want to thank Jorge [Mas], Jose [Mas], David [Beckham], his family for their welcome, the kindness they’ve shown these days. They’ve made us feel at home so quickly, they made it so easy. It’s been spectacular for us since we got here."
Under contract through the 2025 MLS season, Messi promised the same commitment and hunger that catapulted him to icon status at FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and the Argentina national team.
"I can’t wait to start training, start competing," the 36-year-old stated. "I’m arriving with the same desire I’ve always had: to compete, to want to win, to want to help the club keep growing."
In the short term, that means possibly debuting as soon as this Friday, July 21 when Miami begin their 2023 Leagues Cup campaign at home against Liga MX's Cruz Azul (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Univision). An additional group stage match follows four days later, July 25, when Miami host Atlanta United.
"I hope this entire time you keep supporting us the way you’ve been doing since the beginning of the season," said Messi, who shared the spotlight at his unveiling with former Barça teammate Sergio Busquets, announced hours earlier as the club's newest Designated Player.
"Personally, I have no doubts my teammates and I will always give our best to try to achieve all of our goals," Messi said. "I’ll take a moment to salute my teammates, who are here, for the welcome they gave me and the kindness they’ve shown since the first day as well."
Gerardo "Tata" Martino, who coached both Messi and Busquets at Barcelona and has recently taken the reins at Miami, was also present and is expected to slowly integrate his new superstars.
However, the Herons won't be back in MLS action until Saturday, Aug. 20 when hosting Charlotte FC at DRV PNK Stadium. Three days later, they'll visit Supporters' Shield-leading FC Cincinnati in the US Open Cup semifinals.
While Messi didn't provide an exact timeline on when he'll be taking the field for Miami, he assured fans memorable times await in South Florida.
"I’m very happy to have chosen to come to this city with my family, to have chosen this project," he said. "And I have no doubts we’re going to enjoy this and we’re going to have a good time and, well, a lot of beautiful things are going to happen.
"Thank you very much. Thank you very much to all of you for this day."
Lionel Messi officially unveiled to Inter Miami CF fans