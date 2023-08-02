Barcelona to Miami: Jordi Alba explains move to join Messi, Busquets

After touching down in south Florida over the weekend and logging his first few training sessions with his new club, Jordi Alba is getting a crash course in all things MLS and Inter Miami . In the meantime, he’s keeping it simple, understandably.

“We will try to help our teammates, and we'll learn from them as well. They have more experience in this kind of league and I’m very happy about this challenge, and very happy to start.”

“Yes, I'm very happy to be together with Busi and Leo again. But it's not only the three of us, there are a number of players that are very good,” said Alba, a European champion at both club and international level. “They have shown that quality and we are here to win all the games we can. We’re fortunate to have trained with Coach Tata before; we know him, he knows us well.

After 11 years at Barça, where he struck up a profound chemistry with his fellow Herons Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets , Alba is eager to dive into the next chapter in his career and could well make his debut Wednesday.

“For years I have been fortunate to win everything with [FC] Barcelona and almost everything with the [Spanish] national team. But this project is very interesting for me,” added Miami’s latest galactico. “I'm here to compete, to win, to play the best possible way, to take care of myself. I'm a very competitive player and this project is very familiar. That's why I made the decision to come here. There is solid, hard work behind it … the team, the coaching staff, the executives of the club – I’ve been here for three, four days and it seems to me that I've been here all my life.”

Speaking to reporters for the first time on Tuesday, one day before the Herons host in-state rivals Orlando City in a Leagues Cup Round of 32 clash at DRV PNK Stadium (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ), the Spanish fullback was asked what he wanted to win with Miami.

Barcelona legends reunite

With their full trio of Barça alums now on hand, IMCF have gained a major infusion of technical excellence and elite soccer IQ. It’s Martino’s job to incorporate that into the squad as quickly and smoothly as possible.

“It is important to see how they are adapting themselves to the fact of playing with these three footballers of this caliber, who played for a team that – in my opinion – changed the game of soccer, and they were key players in that team,” said Martino of his side.

“This could be a heavy weight for these players, especially the younger players, or they can take advantage of this and grow next to the three of them. What we have seen is that they are growing. They are not in the shadows of the three players. No, they're willing to thrive and to grow and to learn with these three guys and their experience.”

Martino declined to explicitly confirm whether or not Alba would take the field against Orlando. But he sounded pleased with the individual work the attack-minded left back put in on his own in Spain over the previous two weeks, a personal preseason of sorts as he waited for his move to be finalized, and welcomed his and his partner Romarey Ventura’s third child, Paolo, into the world.

Now he must acclimate to the heat and humidity of midsummer in Florida as his new team aims to engineer a dramatic turnaround in the 2023 season’s final months.