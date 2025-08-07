MVP Power Rankings: Messi takes the lead, Ojeda makes his case

What a busy few weeks across Major League Soccer!
The All-Star Game in Austin was a blast, and we've been full steam ahead on MLS vs. LIGA MX showdowns in Leagues Cup.
Some marquee signings have joined the league – led by Son Heung-min (LAFC), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami CF) and Thomas Müller (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) – and we could see more before the Secondary Transfer Window closes on Aug. 21.
As regular-season games resume this weekend with Matchday 28, here's how the Landon Donovan MLS MVP race is shaping up. We're in for a special finish.
With 10 goals and 12 assists in 24 games, Biel has been Charlotte's top attacking threat this year. But the Spaniard's MVP case appears to be dwindling, as he's set to miss some time after suffering a hamstring injury in Leagues Cup.
With Biel stuck on the sidelines for the foreseeable future, don't be surprised if someone like Nashville SC striker Sam Surridge surpasses him. It's a real shame because the No. 10 has been fantastic for Dean Smith's squad.
What a season Ojeda is having! He's driving Orlando's attack with 32 goal contributions (16g/16a) across all competitions, and recently reached 13 consecutive matches with a goal contribution.
The Lions are challenging to break into the Eastern Conference elite, and they have their Argentine maestro to thank for it. He's in an absolute groove and showing no signs of slowing down.
The MLS All-Star captain himself… Evander is a complete game-changer every time he's on the ball. Whenever he's in the final third, he creates magic for FC Cincinnati and strikes fear into opposing defenders.
With 15g/8a, Evander has the stats to back up his MVP case. He's also in the middle of an epic Supporters' Shield race, proving worth the investment – and then some – Cincy made this winter.
Dreyer is the frontrunner for this year's MLS Newcomer of the Year award, and seems like a shoo-in to make the Best XI presented by Continental Tire. Could he also take home MVP honors?
I'm not ruling out the Great Dane, who has 27 goal contributions (11g/16a) as San Diego march towards a historic expansion season. Whether it's as an out-and-out winger or drifting centrally, Dreyer always finds a way to impact the game and threaten goal.
With six braces in his last seven MLS appearances, Messi has an astounding 18g/9a in 18 games this season. He now has Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul in town, and was deservedly voted the MLS Player of the Month for July 2025.
Messi is on pace to become the league's first-ever back-to-back MVP winner. It sounds like he'll be back from a minor hamstring injury relatively soon, at which point it's off to the races.