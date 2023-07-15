Inter Miami, Rodolfo Pizarro reach mutual contract termination 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutual contract termination
Rodolfo Pizarro has left Inter Miami CF via a mutual contract termination, the club announced Friday evening.
Crucially, the 29-year-old Mexican midfielder’s departure opens a Designated Player spot for the Herons as they eye high-profile roster moves and begin play under new head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino.
Pizarro is expected to join Greek top-flight side AEK Athens on a free transfer, reuniting him with former San Jose Earthquakes manager Matías Almeyda after they flourished together at Liga MX side Chivas.
The midseason exit ends three-and-a-half years for Pizarro at Miami after he originally joined ahead of their expansion season in 2020. That deal saw Pizarro, signed for a reported $12 million from Liga MX’s CF Monterrey, become the club’s first-ever DP.
One of MLS’s top-10 most expensive incoming transfers, Pizarro struggled to meet expectations by tallying seven goals and 13 assists in 59 games (48 starts). Pizarro, capped 38 times by Mexico, spent the 2022 season on loan at Monterrey with a purchase option that ultimately wasn’t exercised.
In recent weeks, Pizarro was linked with a move to the LA Galaxy that hasn’t materialized. Instead, he’d joined the reigning Super League Greece champions as they prepare for UEFA Champions League competition in 2023-24.
As Miami pursue other roster moves, the Secondary Transfer Window extends until Aug. 2. The club sits 15th in the Eastern Conference table.
