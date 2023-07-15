Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami, Rodolfo Pizarro reach mutual contract termination 

Rodolfo Pizarro - Inter Miami 1

Jonathan Sigal

Rodolfo Pizarro has left Inter Miami CF via a mutual contract termination, the club announced Friday evening.

Crucially, the 29-year-old Mexican midfielder’s departure opens a Designated Player spot for the Herons as they eye high-profile roster moves and begin play under new head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino.

Pizarro is expected to join Greek top-flight side AEK Athens on a free transfer, reuniting him with former San Jose Earthquakes manager Matías Almeyda after they flourished together at Liga MX side Chivas.

The midseason exit ends three-and-a-half years for Pizarro at Miami after he originally joined ahead of their expansion season in 2020. That deal saw Pizarro, signed for a reported $12 million from Liga MX’s CF Monterrey, become the club’s first-ever DP.

One of MLS’s top-10 most expensive incoming transfers, Pizarro struggled to meet expectations by tallying ​​seven goals and 13 assists in 59 games (48 starts). Pizarro, capped 38 times by Mexico, spent the 2022 season on loan at Monterrey with a purchase option that ultimately wasn’t exercised.

In recent weeks, Pizarro was linked with a move to the LA Galaxy that hasn’t materialized. Instead, he’d joined the reigning Super League Greece champions as they prepare for UEFA Champions League competition in 2023-24.

As Miami pursue other roster moves, the Secondary Transfer Window extends until Aug. 2. The club sits 15th in the Eastern Conference table.

