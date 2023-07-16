Sergio Busquets signs with Inter Miami

One day after Lionel Messi formally signed with Inter Miami CF , legendary defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets has also joined the Major League Soccer club.

"I was impressed by the club when I came with Barcelona last year and now I’m happy and ready to represent the club myself. I can’t wait to help bring the success that this ambitious club strives for."

"This is a special and exciting opportunity that I’m very excited to take. I’m looking forward to this next step in my career with Inter Miami," Busquets said in a press release.

The Spain national team all-time great memorably played with Messi for nearly 15 years at LaLiga powerhouse FC Barcelona, striking up a partnership that’s now rekindled in South Florida.

Busquets, announced Sunday as the Herons’ latest summer addition, is under contract through the 2025 MLS season. He will occupy a Designated Player spot for Inter Miami.

While at Barca, Busquets won 32 trophies and played in over 700 matches across all competitions. Alongside Andres Iniesta and Xavi, he was the anchor of one of the game’s best-ever midfield trios for club and country.

At the international level, Busquets is Spain’s third-most capped player (143 games) and was part of their 2010 World Cup and 2012 Euro-winning sides. His last international appearance came at the 2022 World Cup, his fourth time representing La Roja on that stage.

"I am excited to welcome Sergio Busquets to Inter Miami," managing owner Jorge Mas said in an official statement. "Since day one we have set out to bring the world’s best players to Inter Miami. Sergio’s repertoire speaks for itself."

Busquets is expected to steady a Miami midfield that’s dealing with long-term injuries to Gregore and Jean Mota. His world-class experience and skill should also provide invaluable guidance to Miami homegrown players like Benjamin Cremaschi, Ian Fray and David Ruiz.

As that role unfolds, Busquets will have an extra layer of familiarity in Miami, having played under new head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino while at Barça.

"We’re very happy to bring somebody of Sergio’s pedigree to Inter Miami. He is one of the smartest players to ever play the sport; he reads the game at an unprecedented level and impacts every facet of play," said chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson.

"Sergio is a winner, a leader and a world-class talent, and we’re excited to see him represent our franchise."