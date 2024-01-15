Messi Joins Inter Miami

Lionel Messi! Inter Miami star wins 2023 The Best FIFA Men's Player award

lionel_messi_thebest
MLSsoccer staff

The legend of Lionel Messi continues to grow ahead of the 2024 MLS regular season, with Inter Miami CF's superstar No. 10 winning The Best FIFA Men's Player award for a record third time Monday evening.

Messi beat out Manchester City's Erling Haaland and former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe to take home top individual honors at the 2023 edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards, held in London. The Argentine, who previously won for his performances in 2019 and 2022, is currently in preseason with the Herons in South Florida and didn't attend the ceremony. 

The award comes months after Messi added a record eighth Ballon d'Or to his collection amid the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's magical debut 2023 season with Miami – highlighted by a fairytale run to the Leagues Cup title.

Messi – along with fellow FC Barcelona legends Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and the newly-signed Luis Suárez – is preparing for his first full season in Major League Soccer with the Herons. Short-term, Gerardo Martino's side will embark on a five-country, three-continent preseason tour that kicks off with a Jan. 19 friendly against the El Salvador national team.

Miami officially kick off the 2024 Major League Soccer regular season on Feb. 21 by welcoming Real Salt Lake to DRV PNK Stadium (8:00 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) ahead of MLS is Back weekend.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi Messi Joins Inter Miami Matchday

Related Stories

Lionel Messi tracker: Schedule, how to watch Inter Miami CF in 2024
Messi Mania! Top 10 moments of 2023 with Inter Miami
Inter Miami 2024 schedule: Which MLS cities will Lionel Messi visit?

Become a Messi Insider: Sign up to receive insider news, early access to Messi promotions and more.

By checking this box, I hereby consent to receive additional information from Major League Soccer, its Clubs, Soccer United Marketing and each of their respective affiliates and marketing partners and I agree to the MLSSoccer.com Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.
More News
More News
Lionel Messi! Inter Miami star wins 2023 The Best FIFA Men's Player award

Lionel Messi! Inter Miami star wins 2023 The Best FIFA Men's Player award
Lionel Messi tracker: Schedule, how to watch Inter Miami CF in 2024

Lionel Messi tracker: Schedule, how to watch Inter Miami CF in 2024
Messi Mania! Top 10 moments of 2023 with Inter Miami

Messi Mania! Top 10 moments of 2023 with Inter Miami
Inter Miami 2024 schedule: Which MLS cities will Lionel Messi visit?

Inter Miami 2024 schedule: Which MLS cities will Lionel Messi visit?
Lionel Messi: Inter Miami 2024 MLS preseason schedule, matches

Lionel Messi: Inter Miami 2024 MLS preseason schedule, matches
Messi comes full circle: Inter Miami to face Newell's Old Boys in preseason friendly

Messi comes full circle: Inter Miami to face Newell's Old Boys in preseason friendly
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: Lionel Messi presents Ballon d’Or trophy to Inter Miami fans
3:38

WATCH: Lionel Messi presents Ballon d’Or trophy to Inter Miami fans
WATCH: Lionel Messi's top Inter Miami moments in 2023
0:57

WATCH: Lionel Messi's top Inter Miami moments in 2023
La Tribuna: How Messi is transforming 'La Familia' in Miami
6:25

La Tribuna: How Messi is transforming 'La Familia' in Miami
Inter Miami: Analyzing Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba's absence
5:33
Extratime

Inter Miami: Analyzing Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba's absence
More Video

The Messi Insider: Get the best Messi coverage straight to your inbox.

By checking this box, I hereby consent to receive additional information from Major League Soccer, its Clubs, Soccer United Marketing and each of their respective affiliates and marketing partners and I agree to the MLSSoccer.com Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.