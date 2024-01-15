Lionel Messi! Inter Miami star wins 2023 The Best FIFA Men's Player award

The legend of Lionel Messi continues to grow ahead of the 2024 MLS regular season, with Inter Miami CF's superstar No. 10 winning The Best FIFA Men's Player award for a record third time Monday evening.
Messi beat out Manchester City's Erling Haaland and former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe to take home top individual honors at the 2023 edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards, held in London. The Argentine, who previously won for his performances in 2019 and 2022, is currently in preseason with the Herons in South Florida and didn't attend the ceremony.
The award comes months after Messi added a record eighth Ballon d'Or to his collection amid the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's magical debut 2023 season with Miami – highlighted by a fairytale run to the Leagues Cup title.
Messi – along with fellow FC Barcelona legends Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and the newly-signed Luis Suárez – is preparing for his first full season in Major League Soccer with the Herons. Short-term, Gerardo Martino's side will embark on a five-country, three-continent preseason tour that kicks off with a Jan. 19 friendly against the El Salvador national team.
Miami officially kick off the 2024 Major League Soccer regular season on Feb. 21 by welcoming Real Salt Lake to DRV PNK Stadium (8:00 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) ahead of MLS is Back weekend.