Luis Suárez “dreaming big” as he completes Inter Miami’s “Fab Four”

For anyone who’d admired the quicksilver transcendence of their FC Barcelona peak, it was impossible not to smile at the images emanating from the Florida Blue Training Center on Saturday morning.

Inter Miami CF were working through the first training session of what is expected to be an enthralling, entertaining and challenging 2024 season. As a cascade of cameras clicked for rapid global consumption, Leo Messi , Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba welcomed their old friend Luis Suárez , leading to this potentially iconic snapshot of the mellow reunion vibes under the Fort Lauderdale sunshine.

“Fortunately it turned out that way, and now we have to enjoy it and try to win many trophies.”

“The arrival of Luis is a source of happiness, not only for us but for everyone who is a fan of this sport,” Alba told MLSsoccer.com at MLS media day last week. “Being able to share moments with him is very gratifying. And the four of us will try to enjoy this. Who would’ve thought we’d be together again?

The photo told a story of both past and present. The Uruguayan striker’s arrival, not quite six months after IMCF’s big three stepped foot in south Florida, is intended to round out this Gulf Stream Galácticos gambit with cool, clinical finishing of the chances his teammates have created with such regularity under Messi’s direction.

“I am motivated by the challenge of wanting to fulfill what the club wants this year, which is try to win MLS, with the professionalism to try to perform, to do what they expect from me.”

“This is a new challenge, a new team, with objectives that excite me very much,” said Suárez as he addressed reporters at a packed press conference after the workout. “I very much believe that football is always based on the challenges that you have to meet. Inter Miami showed me a nice opportunity to dream of winning MLS [Cup], something the club hasn’t done yet. It’s good to come help a club that has great players, that everyone already knows; I’m adapting and getting used to my teammates.

The boys are back together again, now in Heron pink instead of blaugrana, and they look positively blissful at the dawn of another high-flying caper, this time a mission of MLS dominance.

Those easy smiles. The media hordes looking on. Those sharp touches flashing in video clips from a passing drill that reminded everyone where the onomatopoeia that is ‘tiki taka’ came from.

“We’re indebted to the club, too, and to the public, and we have to be ready for that. So in El Salvador, Arabia, Hong Kong, Japan, wherever we go we have to be professionals, get into shape and keep improving ahead of [Feb.] 21st, when we start the [regular season].”

“I think a professional has to be prepared for everything,” said Suárez of the jetsetting, reminiscent of the itineraries of the old New York Cosmos with the likes of Pele, Franz Beckenbauer and Carlos Alberto in the 1970s. “In this case it’s about preparing well, a good preseason, some good work to adapt, to get into rhythm. These preseason games serve for the coach to see elements of our team, see new players that are arriving.

Just like that quartet from Liverpool, another of Suárez’s old stomping grounds, they’re even going on a world tour . Starting with Friday’s friendly in El Salvador, the Herons will migrate from Central America to Texas to Saudi Arabia, then on to Hong Kong and Japan before returning home to DRV PNK, a circumnavigation of the planet before they’ve even officially begun a marathon campaign they hope and believe can, perhaps should, end with the MLS Cup Final on Dec. 7.

“It's nice to remember great moments that we lived together in the club that we all dreamed of playing of,” Suárez said of the Barça salad days being revisited and reminisced. “Another reason for being here is to meet them again. But more than anything, it is that we are very ambitious, very professional, and committed to teaching Inter Miami’s great young talents that age does not matter, but rather the commitment to sacrifice that you have within you, on the field and off.”

It all makes for a “Fab Four,” and headline writers wasted no time in launching breathless comparisons to The Beatles, whose “American invasion” kicked off almost exactly 60 years ago.

The world is eagerly watching, again, to see what they can achieve, and they know it. Asked about the four trophies IMCF could conceivably hunt down this season (and really, there’s five, spanning their Leagues Cup title defense, MLS Cup, Supporters’ Shield, Concacaf Champions Cup and US Open Cup), Suárez reminded a reporter that winning everything is the default mindset at his echelon.

“The best word we players have to have is to dream: dreaming big. To dream is to want to win,” he said. “Why not dream of winning the four titles?

“You have that desire to want to compete no matter how old you are,” he added. “Wanting to win, that is our DNA. Apart from coming from Barcelona, and having been together for many years, we have a competitive DNA that is about wanting to win.”

Messi's right-hand man

Even as he intermittently flashed that distinctive toothy grin, El Pistolero repeatedly steered the focus back to the forward setting. He politely emphasized he’s here in search of a lot more than sepia-tinged memories. Suárez, who turns 37 later this month, and his BFFs bonded not over golf outings or bar crawls but winning trophies – about a dozen big ones, give or take, and playing some of the best soccer the world has ever seen.

While the setting may be significantly different from those golden years in the 2010s, their coach already sees glimpses of that fluid understanding they thrived on.

“The reality is that we finished a demanding training where, basically, there is more emphasis on the physical part,” said Gerardo “Tata” Martino, who led the Fab Four for one season at Barça in 2013-14. “We ended with 20 minutes of football, and no, they clearly have not lost the memory of how they have played together. That was 20 auspicious minutes.”

Could Suárez’s comprehensive toolkit and attacking telepathy with Messi unlock even more of the GOAT’s devastating quality? Considering the breathless moments the Argentine produced in his first months in pink, that’s a heady proposition for MLS and the rest of Concacaf.

“Hopefully a lot of goals and a lot of offensive connection between them. That’s what we’re looking for,” said Busquets at media day. “Hopefully that connection they had some years ago can return and provide the same results from when they were together, because they understand each other wonderfully.”

All that said, as is so often the case with Suárez – whose penchant for controversy is nearly as strong as his nose for goal – there is a catch.

This is a ferocious, no-holds-barred competitor who intentionally took a red card with a goal-line hand ball to avoid defeat in a World Cup quarterfinal. He is quite likely the only person in soccer history at the center of not one, not two, but three incidents of biting opponents on the pitch, among myriad other explosive incidents. He is the walking personification of garra charrúa, the tenacious Uruguayan fighting spirit, magnified by his own particular strain of combustive ruthlessness on the pitch.

Now Suárez sets down in the United States with his own recent descriptions of his chronic knee pain ringing in everyone’s ears. His recounting of the exhaustive management routines, the cartilage wear, the osteoarthritis, the injections, the limp to the Sport 890 radio program in his homeland was grisly. It painted a picture of a scarred warrior on his last legs, doubtful of whether he’ll even be able to have a backyard kickaround with his children once he finally does retire.

Yet even that is tricky to get a comprehensive grasp of for outsiders, perhaps because of his polemic past and passionate personality. Might he have been padding his own narrative of desperate competitiveness to the very end? Suárez left his previous club, Grêmio, with a year remaining on his contract, convincing the Brazilian side his aging body couldn’t take another of their draining campaigns. Club president Alberto Guerra even suggested a prosthetic joint might be in his future.

“I feel that next year I will not be able to perform due to my fitness and the high demands of the Brazilian championship, which is why the club and I have spoken about ending my contract,” Suárez said in July. “The club agreed and I’m grateful to them. I don’t know if I’ll continue to play somewhere else because I have a chronic issue with my knee that you all know about.