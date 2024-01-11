Messi Joins Inter Miami

Lionel Messi tracker: Schedule, how to watch Inter Miami CF in 2024

24MLS_Messi_Tracker
MLSsoccer staff

When do Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF play in 2024?

This schedule tracker contains all tune-in and schedule info as the Herons' star-studded squad – Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are reunited with the GOAT in MLS – chases numerous trophies.

Before their competitive slate, the reigning Leagues Cup champions will play a seven-game, globetrotting preseason tour.

Lionel Messi: Inter Miami CF matches in 2024
Date
Watch
Result
Competition
Feb. 21 vs. Real Salt Lake
MLS Season Pass (8 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
Feb. 25 at LA Galaxy
MLS Season Pass (8:30 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
March 2 vs. Orlando City SC
MLS Season Pass, FOX (4:30 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
March 7 at TBD
TBD (9 pm ET)
TBD
Concacaf Champions Cup
March 10 vs. CF Montréal
MLS Season Pass (6 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
March 13 vs. TBD
TBD (8:15 pm ET)
TBD
Concacaf Champions Cup
March 16 at D.C. United
MLS Season Pass (2 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
March 23 at New York Red Bulls
MLS Season Pass (2 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
March 30 vs. New York City FC
MLS Season Pass (7:30 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
April 6 vs. Colorado Rapids
MLS Season Pass (7:30 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
April 13 at Sporting Kansas City
MLS Season Pass (8:30 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
April 20 vs. Nashville SC
MLS Season Pass (7:30 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
April 27 at New England Revolution
MLS Season Pass (7:30 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
May 4 vs. New York Red Bulls
MLS Season Pass (7:30 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
May 11 at CF Montréal
MLS Season Pass (7:30 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
May 15 at Orlando City SC
MLS Season Pass (7:30 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
May 18 vs. D.C. United
MLS Season Pass (7:30 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
May 25 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC
TBD
MLS regular season
May 29 vs. Atlanta United
MLS Season Pass (7:30 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
June 1 vs St. Louis CITY SC
MLS Season Pass (7:30 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
June 15 at Philadelphia Union
MLS Season Pass (7:30 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
June 19 vs. Columbus Crew
MLS Season Pass (7:30 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
June 29 at Nashville SC
MLS Season Pass (8:30 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
July 3 at Charlotte FC
MLS Season Pass (7:30 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
July 6 at FC Cincinnati 
MLS Season Pass (7:30 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
July 17 vs. Toronto FC
MLS Season Pass (7:30 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
July 20 vs. Chicago Fire FC
MLS Season Pass (7:30 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
Aug. 24 vs. FC Cincinnati
MLS Season Pass (7:30 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
Aug. 31 at Chicago Fire FC
MLS Season Pass (8:30 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
Sept. 14 vs. Philadelphia Union
MLS Season Pass (7:30 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
Sept. 18 at Atlanta United
MLS Season Pass (7:30 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
Sept. 21 at New York City FC
MLS Season Pass (2 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
Sept. 28 vs. Charlotte FC
MLS Season Pass (7:30 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
Oct. 2 at Columbus Crew
MLS Season Pass, FS1 (7:30 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
Oct. 5 at Toronto FC
MLS Season Pass (7:30 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
Oct. 19 vs. New England Revolution
MLS Season Pass (6 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Messi Joins Inter Miami Matchday Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi

Related Stories

Messi Mania! Top 10 moments of 2023 with Inter Miami
Inter Miami 2024 schedule: Which MLS cities will Lionel Messi visit?
Lionel Messi: Inter Miami 2024 MLS preseason schedule, matches

Become a Messi Insider: Sign up to receive insider news, early access to Messi promotions and more.

By checking this box, I hereby consent to receive additional information from Major League Soccer, its Clubs, Soccer United Marketing and each of their respective affiliates and marketing partners and I agree to the MLSSoccer.com Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.
More News
More News
Lionel Messi tracker: Schedule, how to watch Inter Miami CF in 2024

Lionel Messi tracker: Schedule, how to watch Inter Miami CF in 2024
Messi Mania! Top 10 moments of 2023 with Inter Miami

Messi Mania! Top 10 moments of 2023 with Inter Miami
Inter Miami 2024 schedule: Which MLS cities will Lionel Messi visit?

Inter Miami 2024 schedule: Which MLS cities will Lionel Messi visit?
Lionel Messi: Inter Miami 2024 MLS preseason schedule, matches

Lionel Messi: Inter Miami 2024 MLS preseason schedule, matches
Messi comes full circle: Inter Miami to face Newell's Old Boys in preseason friendly

Messi comes full circle: Inter Miami to face Newell's Old Boys in preseason friendly
Messi vs. Ronaldo: Inter Miami to face Al Nassr in Riyadh Season Cup

Messi vs. Ronaldo: Inter Miami to face Al Nassr in Riyadh Season Cup
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: Lionel Messi presents Ballon d’Or trophy to Inter Miami fans
3:38

WATCH: Lionel Messi presents Ballon d’Or trophy to Inter Miami fans
WATCH: Lionel Messi's top Inter Miami moments in 2023
0:57

WATCH: Lionel Messi's top Inter Miami moments in 2023
La Tribuna: How Messi is transforming 'La Familia' in Miami
6:25

La Tribuna: How Messi is transforming 'La Familia' in Miami
Inter Miami: Analyzing Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba's absence
5:33
Extratime

Inter Miami: Analyzing Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba's absence
More Video

The Messi Insider: Get the best Messi coverage straight to your inbox.

By checking this box, I hereby consent to receive additional information from Major League Soccer, its Clubs, Soccer United Marketing and each of their respective affiliates and marketing partners and I agree to the MLSSoccer.com Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.