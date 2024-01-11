Lionel Messi tracker: Schedule, how to watch Inter Miami CF in 2024

When do Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF play in 2024?
This schedule tracker contains all tune-in and schedule info as the Herons' star-studded squad – Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are reunited with the GOAT in MLS – chases numerous trophies.
Before their competitive slate, the reigning Leagues Cup champions will play a seven-game, globetrotting preseason tour.
Lionel Messi: Inter Miami CF matches in 2024
Date
Watch
Result
Competition
Feb. 21 vs. Real Salt Lake
MLS Season Pass (8 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
Feb. 25 at LA Galaxy
TBD
MLS regular season
March 2 vs. Orlando City SC
MLS Season Pass, FOX (4:30 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
March 7 at TBD
TBD (9 pm ET)
TBD
Concacaf Champions Cup
March 10 vs. CF Montréal
MLS Season Pass (6 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
March 13 vs. TBD
TBD (8:15 pm ET)
TBD
Concacaf Champions Cup
March 16 at D.C. United
TBD
MLS regular season
March 23 at New York Red Bulls
TBD
MLS regular season
March 30 vs. New York City FC
TBD
MLS regular season
April 6 vs. Colorado Rapids
TBD
MLS regular season
April 13 at Sporting Kansas City
TBD
MLS regular season
April 20 vs. Nashville SC
TBD
MLS regular season
April 27 at New England Revolution
TBD
MLS regular season
May 4 vs. New York Red Bulls
TBD
MLS regular season
May 11 at CF Montréal
TBD
MLS regular season
May 15 at Orlando City SC
TBD
MLS regular season
May 18 vs. D.C. United
TBD
MLS regular season
May 25 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC
MLS Season Pass (TBD)
TBD
MLS regular season
May 29 vs. Atlanta United
TBD
MLS regular season
June 1 vs St. Louis CITY SC
TBD
MLS regular season
June 15 at Philadelphia Union
TBD
MLS regular season
June 19 vs. Columbus Crew
TBD
MLS regular season
June 29 at Nashville SC
TBD
MLS regular season
July 3 at Charlotte FC
TBD
MLS regular season
July 6 at FC Cincinnati
TBD
MLS regular season
July 17 vs. Toronto FC
TBD
MLS regular season
July 20 vs. Chicago Fire FC
TBD
MLS regular season
Aug. 24 vs. FC Cincinnati
TBD
MLS regular season
Aug. 31 at Chicago Fire FC
TBD
MLS regular season
Sept. 14 vs. Philadelphia Union
TBD
MLS regular season
Sept. 18 at Atlanta United
TBD
MLS regular season
Sept. 21 at New York City FC
TBD
MLS regular season
Sept. 28 vs. Charlotte FC
TBD
MLS regular season
Oct. 2 at Columbus Crew
MLS Season Pass, FS1 (7:30 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season
Oct. 5 at Toronto FC
TBD
MLS regular season
Oct. 19 vs. New England Revolution
MLS Season Pass (6 pm ET)
TBD
MLS regular season