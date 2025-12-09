Lionel Messi: Biggest moments from his 2025 MVP season

A historic second straight Landon Donovan MLS MVP campaign is in the books for Lionel Messi. And it featured no shortage of incredible highlights.
The Argentine icon was in peak form for Inter Miami CF with 29g/19a in 28 regular-season matches, surpassing the 20g/16a he put up during his first MVP season in 2024.
Here are just a few of the best moments from Messi's latest virtuoso campaign, which culminated with Inter Miami's first-ever MLS Cup presented by Audi victory.
NOTE: Because MVP is a regular-season award, we're not focusing on matches Messi played in Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, or the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
Inter Miami were staring down a 1-0 deficit in their July 19 matchup at Red Bull New York. Then, Messi went to work.
The floodgates opened with a world-class assist on Jordi Alba's equalizer. By the time it was all said and done, Messi had two goals of his own to go along with another helper, turning the match into a 5-1 blowout victory.
As far as individual effort goals, they don't come much better than Messi's brace at CF Montréal on July 5.
With Inter Miami playing their first match since participating in the Club World Cup, Messi helped ensure there would be no post-tournament hangover, dancing his way through the Montréal defense on both of his goals, the second of which was truly a sight to behold.
Messi added an assist for good measure as Inter Miami cruised to a 4-1 victory at Stade Saputo.
Messi's best statistical match of the season came just before the Club World Cup on May 31, playing a role in every single goal in a resounding 5-1 victory over the Columbus Crew.
After assisting on teammate Tadeo Allende's 13th-minute opener, Messi struck for two goals of his own (15', 24').
The GOAT then picked up helpers on insurance tallies from Luis Suárez and Fafà Picault, becoming the second player in MLS history to twice record at least five goal contributions in a regular-season match.
With Golden Boot presented by Audi honors still in the balance heading into Decision Day, Messi made certain there would be no doubt, erupting for a hat trick that fueled a 5-2 demolition of Nashville SC.
The trio of strikes brought his goal total up to 29, outpacing Nashville's Sam Surridge and LAFC's Denis Bouanga, who each had 24. His 48 goal contributions were also one shy of the single-season MLS record, set by LAFC's Carlos Vela (49) in 2019.
Messi's star showing also served as a necessary tone-setter for Miami's subsequent playoff run and eventual MLS Cup victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Inter Miami's postseason ticket was punched thanks to an emphatic 4-0 rout of New York City FC on Sept. 24, sparked by a 2g/1a masterclass from Messi at Citi Field.
Messi scored two goals in the second half (74’, 86’) and also assisted on Baltasar Rodríguez's goal just before halftime, with a penalty from Suárez rounding out the scoring.
Fans around the world were left asking, "How did he see that pass?!?!"
Messi capped a 3-1 win over the LA Galaxy on Aug. 16 with an out-of-this-world backheel pass to Suárez in second-half stoppage time.
Shortly beforehand, his slaloming run and goal gave Miami the late lead over the 2024 MLS Cup champions.