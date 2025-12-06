Inter Miami's Lionel Messi named MLS Cup 2025 MVP pres. by Audi

Lionel Messi has led Inter Miami CF to glory with an MLS Cup 2025 MVP presented by Audi-winning performance.

Messi’s MVP showing capped a historic Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, in which he set a new single postseason record with 15 goal contributions (6g/9a).

The legendary Argentine No. 10 proved clutch in the second half, logging two assists in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Chase Stadium.

Messi made additional history, along with Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul and Spain legend Sergio Busquets, becoming the first FIFA World Cup winners to lift an MLS Cup. In the process, they got the best of Vancouver's World Cup champion, German and Bayern Munich icon Thomas Müller.

Messi earned his third trophy with Miami since his transformational July 2023 arrival, adding MLS Cup to the club's Leagues Cup 2023 and 2024 Supporters' Shield triumphs. He's now won 47 titles for club and country, extending his own world record.

After recently signing a contract extension with the Herons through 2028, Messi will look to make more history in South Florida next season at the club's new stadium, Miami Freedom Park.