FIFA 2026 World Cup draw: Lionel Messi & Argentina learn Group J opponents

Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi and Argentina learned their 2026 FIFA World Cup draw on Friday, slotting into Group J alongside Algeria, Austria and Jordan.
Here’s what awaits the defending champions next June and July during the 48-team tournament.
Who they drew
Algeria
- FIFA World Ranking: 35
- How they got here: CAF Group G winners
- World Cup history: 4 previous appearances; one Round of 16
- Key players: Riyad Mahrez (F), Mohamed Amoura (F), Rayan Aït-Nouri (D)
- Coach: Vladimir Petković
Austria
- FIFA World Ranking: 24
- How they got here: UEFA Group H winners
- World Cup history: 7 previous appearances; one third-place finish
- Key players: David Alaba (D), Marcel Sabitzer (M), Konrad Laimer (M)
- Coach: Ralf Rangnick
Jordan
- FIFA World Ranking: 66
- How they got here: AFC Third Round Group B runners-up
- World Cup history: No previous appearances
- Key players: Musa Al-Tamari (M), Yazan Al-Naimat (F), Ali Olwan (F)
- Coach: Jamal Sellami
Argentina's path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup
The reigning world champions qualified by finishing atop South America's Conmebol qualification table, securing 38 points across 18 qualifying matches.
La Albiceleste were the first Conmebol team to qualify, officially booking their spot in March.
In addition to Messi, Argentina boast fellow Inter Miami superstar Rodrigo De Paul, who joined the Herons over the summer from LaLiga giants Atlético Madrid. Former Atlanta United playmaker and MLS-record outbound transfer Thiago Almada also features for Lionel Scaloni's side.
World Cup schedule
The 2026 World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Expanded to 48 teams, the tournament will unfold at 16 stadiums – five of them home to Major League Soccer clubs.
The schedule breakdown is below:
- Group stage: June 11-27
- Round of 32: June 28 - July 3
- Round of 16: July 4-7
- Quarterfinals: July 9-11
- Semifinals: July 14-15
- Third place: July 18
- Final: July 19