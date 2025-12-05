FIFA 2026 World Cup draw: Lionel Messi & Argentina learn Group J opponents

Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi and Argentina learned their 2026 FIFA World Cup draw on Friday, slotting into Group J alongside Algeria, Austria and Jordan.

Here’s what awaits the defending champions next June and July during the 48-team tournament.

The groups are locked in for the 2026 @FIFAWorldCup . 🔒 pic.twitter.com/iVNQwmdsP0

Argentina's path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The reigning world champions qualified by finishing atop South America's Conmebol qualification table, securing 38 points across 18 qualifying matches.

La Albiceleste were the first Conmebol team to qualify, officially booking their spot in March.

In addition to Messi, Argentina boast fellow Inter Miami superstar Rodrigo De Paul, who joined the Herons over the summer from LaLiga giants Atlético Madrid. Former Atlanta United playmaker and MLS-record outbound transfer Thiago Almada also features for Lionel Scaloni's side.