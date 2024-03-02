Matchday

Luis Suárez brace! Inter Miami account opened vs. Orlando City

Jaime Uribarri

Luis Suárez was at his vintage best Saturday afternoon, opening his Inter Miami CF account with an 11-minute brace in a 5-0 rout of Orlando City SC.

Luis Suárez
Forward · Inter Miami CF

The legendary Uruguayan striker, reunited this winter with fellow FC Barcelona icons Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, struck twice early in the first Florida Derby of 2024.

Suárez (4') broke the ice at Chase Stadium, providing a stunning first-time finish off Julian Gressel's low cross into the box. Suárez and Gressel linked up again (11'), with El Pistolero putting the finishing touches on a nifty give-and-go with the US international.

A hat-trick was up for the taking in the 29th minute, but Suárez unselfishly passed it to a wide-open Robert Taylor to add an assist. Not done, Suárez played provider on Messi's brace-sealing header to give him 2g/2a total in Matchday 3.

Suárez spent last season at Grêmio, earning Best Player and Best Striker honors in Brazil's Série A thanks to 26g/17a in 53 appearances. Early into his Inter Miami career, Suárez has 3g/2a in three matches.

