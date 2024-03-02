Luis Suárez brace! Inter Miami account opened vs. Orlando City

The legendary Uruguayan striker, reunited this winter with fellow FC Barcelona icons Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, struck twice early in the first Florida Derby of 2024.

Suárez (4') broke the ice at Chase Stadium, providing a stunning first-time finish off Julian Gressel's low cross into the box. Suárez and Gressel linked up again (11'), with El Pistolero putting the finishing touches on a nifty give-and-go with the US international.

A hat-trick was up for the taking in the 29th minute, but Suárez unselfishly passed it to a wide-open Robert Taylor to add an assist. Not done, Suárez played provider on Messi's brace-sealing header to give him 2g/2a total in Matchday 3.