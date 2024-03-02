Matchday

Doblete! Lionel Messi loves scoring for Inter Miami vs. Orlando City

MLSsoccer staff

Lionel. Andrés. Messi

MIA_Messi_Lionel_HEA_1080x1080
Lionel Messi
Forward · Inter Miami CF

The GOAT added two second-half goals to his Inter Miami CF ledger in Saturday's 5-0 rout of Orlando City SC – giving the Argentine icon four braces since his MLS arrival last summer.

The second of those braces? It occurred in a 3-1 win over Orlando City last August en route to Inter Miami's 2023 Leagues Cup title.

In the latest Florida Derby at Chase Stadium, Messi's first goal (57') followed a wild sequence where Jordi Alba's chipped shot was cleared off the line by Orlando defender Robin Jansson directly onto the crossbar, allowing Messi to chest it down and see the ball trickle into the net.

The next tally (62') featured an assist from Luis Suárez, who crossed it back-post for Messi to nod past goalkeeper Pedro Gallese. In the first half, Suárez scored a brace of his own.

In the Herons' young 2024 season, Messi now has 3g/2a in three matches. They'll return to action Thursday, starting their 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign at Nashville SC (9 pm ET).

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi Matchday

Related Stories

SNOW GOALS: Andrés Gómez nets brace for Real Salt Lake
Luis Suárez brace! Inter Miami account opened vs. Orlando City
19 MLS & MLS NEXT Pro clubs to compete in 2024 US Open Cup
More News
More News
Doblete! Lionel Messi loves scoring for Inter Miami vs. Orlando City

Doblete! Lionel Messi loves scoring for Inter Miami vs. Orlando City
SNOW GOALS: Andrés Gómez nets brace for Real Salt Lake

SNOW GOALS: Andrés Gómez nets brace for Real Salt Lake
Luis Suárez brace! Inter Miami account opened vs. Orlando City

Luis Suárez brace! Inter Miami account opened vs. Orlando City
Your Saturday Kickoff: 5 teams in need of a Matchday 3 bounceback
The Daily Kickoff

Your Saturday Kickoff: 5 teams in need of a Matchday 3 bounceback
Player Availability Report

Player Availability Report
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: Lionel Messi brace vs. Orlando City
2:04

WATCH: Lionel Messi brace vs. Orlando City
Goal: L. Messi vs. ORL, 62'
1:00

Goal: L. Messi vs. ORL, 62'
Goal: L. Messi vs. ORL, 57'
1:04

Goal: L. Messi vs. ORL, 57'
Goal: C. Arango vs. LAFC, 45+5'
0:35

Goal: C. Arango vs. LAFC, 45+5'
More Video