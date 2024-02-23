Inter Miami sign Federico Redondo from Argentinos Juniors

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF have acquired midfielder Federico Redondo from Argentine top-flight side Argentinos Juniors, the club announced Friday.

The 21-year-old Argentine youth international is under contract through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028. He will occupy a U22 Initiative roster slot.

Concurrently, Inter Miami have placed midfielder Facundo Farías on the Season-Ending Injury list (ACL tear). That shift opens the U22 roster spot Redondo now fills.

“We're pleased to bring an exciting young midfielder like Federico to Inter Miami. He’s a very promising player who is sharp with the ball at his feet, and shows awareness out of possession," chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release.

"We believe in his potential, but also feel he will immediately be a strong addition to our squad as we look to build on our successes in 2024.”

Redondo arrives after posting 2g/2a in 58 matches for Argentinos Juniors. He's also shined for Argentina at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and recently helped his country qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics (U-23s).

Redondo is Inter Miami's fourth key signing of the offseason, joining superstar striker Luis Suárez, Gressel and center back Nicolás Freire. Gómez and center back Tomás Avilés are their other U22s.

“I'm very happy to join a club that is growing so much. It’s a great opportunity to share the pitch with top players,” Redondo said.

"I’m looking forward to integrating in the group with my teammates. We have to go step by step but always dream big."