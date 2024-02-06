Lionel Messi gives injury update before Inter Miami vs. Vissel Kobe

"I hope we can return and we can play another game in Hong Kong and I can be present as I do whenever I can. But the truth is that it is a shame that I was not able to participate."

"It happened to me and I couldn’t be in the game in Hong Kong. It’s a shame because I always want to participate, I want to be there, and even more so when it comes to these types of games where we traveled so far and people were so excited to watch us play.

"Unfortunately, it is something that happens in football. In any game, it can happen that we get injured," Messi explained before Inter Miami visit reigning J1 League champions Vissel Kobe on Wednesday (5 am ET).

That was especially the case last weekend, when the Argentine megastar didn’t play in Inter Miami CF ’s 4-1 victory over the Hong Kong Team due to adductor inflammation.

Messi said his adductor discomfort arose in Inter Miami’s first match at the Riyadh Season Cup, a 4-3 defeat to Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal. He left that match during the second half, then featured as a late substitute against Al Nassr a few days later. An open training session in Hong Kong followed, and decisions were made in consultation with the club’s medical staff.

"In the second [Saudi] game, I played the minutes I played to test myself, to see what sensations I had and how I felt because I had an MRI done and the results showed that I had swelling in the adductor, but there was no injury. That’s why I tried," Messi said.

"Then we went to Hong Kong and we were in the open training and I was present because of the number of people there and because there was also a clinic with kids and I wanted to be present and participate. But the truth is that the discomfort was still there and it made it very difficult for me to play."

Now, building towards the last overseas leg of Inter Miami’s global preseason tour, the iconic No. 10 is unsure what role he’ll play at the Japan National Stadium.