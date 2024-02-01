Inter Miami drop preseason test vs. Al Nassr

Inter Miami CF ended the Saudi Arabian portion of their 2024 preseason tour Thursday with a 6-0 loss to Al Nassr at Kingdom Arena.

With superstar No. 10 Lionel Messi left to a late substitute appearance, the Herons fell behind early when Otavio opened the score for the Arab Club Cup champions with a third-minute goal.

Things quickly unraveled from there, as Miami conceded twice more in quick succession to Talisca (10') and Aymeric Laporte (12') – with the latter scoring a long-range effort from his own half after catching goalkeeper Drake Callender off his line.