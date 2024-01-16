Inter Miami vs. El Salvador: Watch preseason match on MLSsoccer.com

Matchday

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF begin their seven-game, globetrotting preseason tour with a Jan. 19 friendly against the El Salvador national team that streams exclusively on MLSsoccer.com (English) and MLSes.com (Spanish).

How to watch & stream

  • English: MLSsoccer.com
  • Spanish: MLSes.com

When

  • Friday, January 19 - 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Where

  • Estadio Cuscatlán | San Salvador, El Salvador

Expectations are sky-high for Inter Miami in 2024 – their first full season with Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who this year welcome fellow FC Barcelona legend Luis Suárez into the fold. But first, the Herons embark on an ambitious preseason tour spanning six cities and two continents.

Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF

Messi transformed North American soccer last summer when announcing his next destination would be Inter Miami. That memorable half-season produced a Leagues Cup title, a Concacaf Champions Cup berth and a world-record eighth Ballon d'Or award.

Now, what will 2024 bring about?

Preseason awaits head coach Tata Martino's squad, which starts the 2024 campaign on Feb. 21 by hosting Real Salt Lake (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). You can follow the action all year long via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

El Salvador logo
El Salvador

El Salvador, a Concacaf nation that's currently 78th in the FIFA World Rankings, are Miami's first preseason opponent.

La Selecta are usually captained by Seattle Sounders FC fullback Alex Roldan and have regularly featured LA Galaxy defender Eric Zavaleta. However, neither player was called up by head coach David Dóniga for a recent training camp as their own MLS seasons near.

WATCH: Messi Meets America on Apple TV+

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Inter Miami CF Matchday

Lionel Messi! Inter Miami star wins 2023 The Best FIFA Men's Player award

Lionel Messi tracker: Schedule, how to watch Inter Miami CF in 2024

Messi Mania! Top 10 moments of 2023 with Inter Miami

Inter Miami 2024 schedule: Which MLS cities will Lionel Messi visit?

Lionel Messi: Inter Miami 2024 MLS preseason schedule, matches

Messi comes full circle: Inter Miami to face Newell's Old Boys in preseason friendly

