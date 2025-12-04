Lionel Messi: MLS Cup will be "very special final"

You almost expect to read that sentence, considering how prolific the Argentine forward has been during his career.

He has lifted league trophies in Spain and France, won the FIFA World Cup and the Copa América with Argentina, and with Inter Miami has celebrated a Leagues Cup crown and secured the Supporters’ Shield. He's won the Ballon d’Or eight times, six weeks ago earned the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi, and is favored to soon repeat as Landon Donovan MLS MVP.

But he doesn't have an MLS Cup on his extensive résumé, something that could change in Saturday's championship match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Chase Stadium (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).

To raise the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy, Messi will have to get past a familiar foe – and one that hasn’t been easy to vanquish: Whitecaps midfielder Thomas Müller. The former Bayern Munich and Germany hero is one of few players in the sport with a positive record against Messi, having won seven of their 10 meetings – both international matches and club contests in the UEFA Champions League.

Yet, both players agreed their history will be in the past when it comes to their first meeting in MLS, one with silverware on the line.