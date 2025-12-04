Lionel Messi: MLS Cup will be "very special final"

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Lionel Messi is after another trophy.
You almost expect to read that sentence, considering how prolific the Argentine forward has been during his career.
He has lifted league trophies in Spain and France, won the FIFA World Cup and the Copa América with Argentina, and with Inter Miami has celebrated a Leagues Cup crown and secured the Supporters’ Shield. He's won the Ballon d’Or eight times, six weeks ago earned the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi, and is favored to soon repeat as Landon Donovan MLS MVP.
But he doesn't have an MLS Cup on his extensive résumé, something that could change in Saturday's championship match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Chase Stadium (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).
To raise the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy, Messi will have to get past a familiar foe – and one that hasn’t been easy to vanquish: Whitecaps midfielder Thomas Müller. The former Bayern Munich and Germany hero is one of few players in the sport with a positive record against Messi, having won seven of their 10 meetings – both international matches and club contests in the UEFA Champions League.
Yet, both players agreed their history will be in the past when it comes to their first meeting in MLS, one with silverware on the line.
“It is very nice that he has come to play in MLS and the repercussions that this represents,” Messi told MLS Season Pass on Thursday. “It’s good that this final came to be and that we can face each other again.”
Messi vs. Müller
It’s not just Müller who will pose a challenge for Messi and Miami. The Whitecaps put together a magical 2025 even before the German star arrived in August.
Despite a new manager and questions about their squad, Vancouver memorably embarked on a run to the Concacaf Champions Cup final, dispatching Inter Miami in the semifinals 5-1 on aggregate.
“We have already faced Vancouver and we know what kind of team they are. In fact, they eliminated us. It was also a very consistent team throughout the year that finished among the top teams and competed in all competitions until the end, just as we did,” Messi said.
“We know it's going to be a very, very tough game, and the addition of Müller coming to that team makes them much better still. It brings more awareness to the game, to the team, and it will be a very, very special final, which we hope will be in our favor.”
Legends depart
Just before their Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs journey, Messi signed a contract extension that will keep him with Inter Miami through the 2028 campaign, notably helping the club open Miami Freedom Park in April of next year.
However, two legendary teammates will leave the club before next season, with midfielder Sergio Busquets and defender Jordi Alba retiring after Saturday’s title decider.
That leaves everyone on Inter Miami, Messi included, hoping to send off the FC Barcelona and Spain icons with one more trophy before they begin their life post-soccer.
“Well, it would be very nice for me, for them, for everyone, wouldn't it? May they finish their careers with a title and in the best possible way,” Messi said.
“I think it would be very, very, very positive and a very nice memory for them to retire with one more joy in the great careers they both have had, with all the titles they both won. To add one more and retire with a good taste in their mouth and say goodbye to the United States with a title? It would be something very special.”
Forever changed
Conversely, Messi plans to keep hunting trophies for several more years in Inter Miami pink.
His July 2023 arrival transformed soccer in North America, and a similar effect is in store at next summer's World Cup. A spectacle is waiting to unfold across the US, Canada and Mexico.
“In the last few years … there has been a growth and an important change in the number of fans of the game, who like to enjoy the show, who are also passionate, who have a lot of passion for their teams, where soccer is truly consumed above all else,” said the 2022 World Cup champion.
“Mexico has always had a great league that also has a lot of great teams within its league in terms of player quality, financially, and that will be very enjoyable,” he continued. “Both I and the people, I believe, expect something extraordinary because [in the U.S.] they are used to doing big events, and this is the most important event in soccer, and I believe that they are going to be up to the task so that people can come and enjoy everything.”
Before a monumental year for soccer in North America, Messi hopes to provide something extraordinary once again, battling past Müller and the Whitecaps for MLS glory.