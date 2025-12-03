Müller vs. Messi: MLS Cup reignites rivalry for Vancouver, Miami superstars

Müller holds most of the bragging rights, boasting a 7W-3L-0D record against Messi all-time. And, as the Germany and Bayern Munich legend playfully warned the Argentina and FC Barcelona icon upon signing with Vancouver this summer, "I will hunt you again!"

The battle for the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy pits the global superstars against each other for the 11th time, highlighted by past FIFA World Cup and UEFA Champions League showdowns for club and country that shaped both players’ legacies.

Müller went the full 90 and 30 minutes of extra time in Germany’s dramatic 1-0 defeat of Messi’s Argentina in the 2014 final that gave Germany their fourth World Cup trophy. As he did four years prior, Müller posted 5g/3a during the competition. He finished second in the Golden Ball race… behind Messi.

Müller opened the floodgates with a 2nd-minute header that paced Germany to a 4-0 quarterfinal rout of Messi and Argentina at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. The then 20-year-old was named Best Young Player of the tournament with 5g/3a to help Die Mannschaft place third.

Club history

During his 17-year run with Bayern Munich, Müller got the better of Messi more often than not – regardless of whether the Argentine No. 10 was playing for Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern Munich 4, Barcelona 0 - 2012-13 UEFA Champions League Semifinals, Leg 1

Müller scored a brace and added an assist as Bayern Munich steamrolled Messi and Barcelona behind a 4-0 scoreline in Leg 1 of their Champions League semifinal series. The Raumdeuter added another goal in the return leg (3-0 win) at the Camp Nou for good measure, as Die Roten handed Barça their worst-ever aggregate defeat in the tournament. Müller went on to win his first UCL title after a 2-1 final defeat of Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona 3, Bayern Munich 0 - 2014-15 UEFA Champions League Semifinals, Leg 1

Messi got his revenge two years later in the Champions League semifinals, scoring twice and assisting Neymar for the third goal in a 3-0 Barcelona win. Müller scored in the return leg, but Barça advanced 5-3 on aggregate. They eventually defeated Juventus, 3-1, in the final for Messi's fourth and final UCL crown with his longtime team.

Bayern Munich 8, Barcelona 2 - 2019-20 UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals