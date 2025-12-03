Combined XI: Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps clash in MLS Cup

Inter Miami CF and Vancouver Whitecaps FC could be set for the greatest-ever MLS Cup presented by Audi on Saturday (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).
There will be so much quality on the Chase Stadium pitch, as well as on the bench. You've got four FIFA World Cup winners, Lionel Messi vs. Thomas Müller, rising stars for the United States and Canada, young talent from South America… the list goes on.
It all makes selecting a Combined XI for MLS Cup 2025 an insanely difficult task. But we've tackled it nonetheless, and the team's set up in a 4-3-3 formation.
Two shouts:
- I’m basing this strictly on 2025 form, so don’t come at me with best seasons of careers elsewhere!
- Be sure to check out my honorable mentions at the bottom.
Yohei Takaoka is a clutch shot-stopper who led the league with 14 clean sheets. He's also excellent with his feet – everything Vancouver do building out of the back, Takaoka's involved.
Jordi Alba's still playing at a Best XI level. He's extremely dangerous in attack, always a threat to score goals and get assists.
I mean…
But I think during this Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs run, Alba's contributed a lot more on the defensive side of the ball with his positioning. He's being a little bit more measured in how often and how quickly he ventures forward.
When Inter Mami are at their best, Noah Allen is fit and playing at a high level. He raises their ceiling for how good they can be defensively because of his pace and ability to cover runs in behind.
In the Eastern Conference Semifinals at FC Cincinnati, there was a sequence where Kévin Denkey was essentially in on a breakaway, and Allen recovered unbelievably well to clear the danger. He puts out fires and is good with the ball at his feet.
Tristan Blackmon's last couple of months have been a little bit choppy because of his knee injury and red card vs. LAFC in the Western Conference Semifinals.
But the MLS Defender of the Year brings so much quality and calmness to the Whitecaps' backline. He is one of the best center backs in MLS and will be key if Vancouver win MLS Cup, whoever he's partnered with.
I love how active and aggressive Édier Ocampo is as a two-way fullback. I also think he's a very good 1-v-1 defender, really comfortable in possession, and brings a ton of quality when providing width on the right flank.
Ocampo is one of the most underrated players of Vancouver's run to MLS Cup. His breakout season shouldn't be overlooked.
Saturday will be Sergio Busquets' last professional game (same for Alba), but he still reads the game at an elite level. If you don't pressure him on the ball, he'll punish you with a line-breaking pass or ball over the top. He's the tempo-setter, the heartbeat of Inter Miami's midfield in his deep-lying role.
Miami arguably look the best they ever have in this Messi era, and Busquets is a major reason why. He could easily play two or three more years.
Sebastian Berhalter is a richly deserving MLS Best XI midfielder who's playing some of the best soccer of his career right now.
His ability to read the game and cover ground, to tactically understand and influence matches, his soccer IQ and ball-striking ability… he's taken a huge leap forward this year.
Add in set-piece delivery and toughness, and it's no surprise Berhalter's pushing to represent the United States at the 2026 World Cup.
Müller's been phenomenal since he arrived in August, taking an already good Whitecaps team and turning them into a truly elite MLS Cup contender.
His ability to find space and make the right decision in the final third has elevated Vancouver in every sense of a Designated Player signing. What a home-run addition.
Before the playoffs, Ahmed was having a really solid year and seeing his profile grow with Canada ahead of the World Cup. But he's taken it to another level in the postseason.
A buddy of mine who's still an active player recently texted me something along the lines of: He's genuinely one of the hardest 1-v-1 players I've seen in MLS to defend in space. When he gets a defender backpedaling, look out.
Rumor has it Ian Pilcher is still spinning from this dribble…
Lionel Messi has been fantastic as a false nine and is incredibly driven to end Miami's season by winning MLS Cup.
His stats this year are just silly: A single-season record 61 goal contributions in 33 MLS games. After 29g/19a to win the Golden Boot presented by Audi, he's casually fired off a playoff-record record 13 goal contributions (6g/7a).
Does the GOAT have more magic in him?
Allende is the leading scorer in the playoffs with eight goals, tying an MLS record. I'm not counting against him taking the record outright on Saturday.
As opposing defenses gravitate towards trying to stop Messi, it opens space for off-ball runners like Allende.
He's also quietly put up 23 goals (all competitions) for Miami this season, making him their second leading scorer ahead of Luis Suárez and Telasco Segovia.
- On his day, Andrés Cubas is arguably the best defensive midfielder in MLS. He's so consistent for the Whitecaps.
- Ralph Priso has been one of the revelations of the playoffs, playing out of position at center back. But he's been truly excellent considering all of the shuffling and injuries Vancouver have dealt with.
- A Combined XI without Rodrigo De Paul, a World Cup winner who's played at an elite level in Europe? It's tough luck for the Inter Miami man.
- Emmanuel Sabbi is probably the toughest omission. He's so dangerous for the Whitecaps lately.
- Mateo Silvetti stepping into Inter Miami's starting XI during Luis Suárez's suspension was a blessing in disguise. The 19-year-old has tons of potential.
- Brian White's year has been stop-start due to injuries. Yet he's on 24 goals (all competitions), one shy of the Whitecaps' single-season record.
- Ryan Gauld recently returned from a long-term knee injury. Now, he's a super-sub for the Whitecaps… what a luxury for them.