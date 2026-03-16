Mateusz Bogusz puts on late show for Houston Dynamo | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Mateusz Bogusz 's first goal for Houston Dynamo FC was one for the history books.

The Polish international scored the second-latest goal in MLS history, and the latest-ever tally in regular-season play, with a 105th-minute strike that secured a wild 3-2 home win over the Portland Timbers, and earned him Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 4.

The 24-year-old, acquired this offseason for a reported $10 million fee from LIGA MX side Cruz Azul, dramatically opened his Dynamo account to give his new club their second victory of the 2026 MLS campaign.

"This is what we're trying to build here. We want guys that can win," head coach Ben Olsen said of Bogusz and fellow winter Designated Player signing Guilherme, who also found the back of the net against Portland.

"They win now, have personality, have experience, have been through everything that this crazy game offers, and they understand how to make plays," Olsen added.

"Again, we're better in the box, and we're better in the final third, so that gives you a chance in this league."