FC Dallas: Petar Musa named Player of the Matchday

Petar Musa continued his stellar start to the season, securing MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA honors for Matchday 4, after spurring on FC Dallas ' sensational comeback performance.

Since entering the league in 2024, Musa’s 39 regular-season goals rank fourth in MLS, behind only Lionel Messi (52), Denis Bouanga (45) and Sam Surridge (40).

Musa’s three-goal performance was the second hat trick of his career, making him the first player in FC Dallas history to record multiple hat tricks. By scoring his 37th, 38th and 39th regular-season goals for Dallas, he also eclipsed Blas Pérez (36) for the fourth-most goals in club history.

The Croatian international striker netted a hat trick in Dallas' wild 3-3 draw with San Diego FC on Saturday, giving him five goals on the season and a share of the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead.

This is the second time Musa has been named MLS Player of the Matchday (Matchday 21 of 2024).

The striker joins Ricardo Pepi (twice in 2021) and David Ferreira (2011 and 2012) as the only FC Dallas players to win multiple Player of the Matchday honors in a three-season span since 2010.

Musa and Dallas will look to continue their climb up the Western Conference standings when they host Texas rival Houston Dynamo FC (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).