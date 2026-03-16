What We Learned: Sporting KC show progress, Atlanta United find solutions

What did we learn? Did the games confirm what we already knew or change the complexion of the league?

With five goals already this year, Musa is tied atop the Golden Boot presented by Audi race alongside Vancouver Whitecaps FC ’s Brian White . Musa is, quite simply, a complete striker. His movement off the ball is top-tier, as is his ability to anticipate plays one beat faster than opposing center backs.

For a coach in Quill, who helped develop US men’s national team and PSV striker Ricardo Pepi, that’s no small claim. But it is a reasonable one.

“Petar is the best nine I’ve ever coached, by far,” head coach Eric Quill said postgame after recounting Musa’s game-tying goal that came at the death against San Diego.

The 28-year-old earned a call-up to Croatia’s March camp and bagged a hat trick for FC Dallas in their 3-3 draw with San Diego FC on Saturday night.

With a versatile skillset and consistent production in front of goal (only Lionel Messi , Denis Bouanga , and Sam Surridge have scored more regular-season goals since the Croatian arrived in MLS), Musa is soaring right now. Don’t be surprised to see him soar even higher at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.

On the ball, Musa is an underrated distributor, the kind that can help a defense-first FC Dallas team unlock opposing defenses in their relatively brief spells of possession.

Playing as the deepest midfielder in Wicky’s quite fluid 4-3-3 setup, Berg Johnsen helped Kansas City control spells of the game with possession and was composed defensively. Along the way, the newcomer scored what would turn out to be the game-winning goal via a precise strike from just outside the box:

Most notable, perhaps, was the performance of new midfielder Lasse Berg Johnsen . The 26-year-old, who appeared twice for Norway in World Cup qualifying last year, made his Sporting KC debut after joining from Swedish giants Malmö.

With their 2-1 victory at the LA Galaxy on Saturday, Sporting Kansas City secured the first win of the Raphael Wicky era. The roster rebuild still rages on – and will continue to do so for another few transfer windows – but some of the club’s building blocks stood out in Carson over the weekend.

With Berg Johnsen and Manu García , now in his second season with Sporting KC, there’s a quality midfield developing. With the Norwegian’s steady hand in front of the center backs and the Spaniard’s incisive ball progression slightly higher upfield, it’s easy to see new president of soccer operations and general manager David Lee and Wicky building the team around those two and striker Dejan Joveljić .

The Ivorian striker showed off some of his patented quickness to sneak in behind Philadelphia’s backline and beat Andre Blake :

Thanks to Saturday’s 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Union , that streak is now broken. Along with it, record-breaking signing Emmanuel Latte Lath ’s goal drought came to an end against the Union.

Regardless, Atlanta United’s key pillars are starting to play like they’re exactly that. That’s huge for the Five Stripes.

There’s still work for Tata Martino and his players to do, of course. It’s fair to have some questions about this team’s goalkeeping, as Lucas Hoyos regularly comes off his line. The defensive aggression shown by the center backs and Tristan Muyumba as the No. 6 still leaves something to be desired. And there are concerns about a lack of depth and variety in the attack.

It wasn’t just Latte Lath who stepped up for Atlanta, though. It was Miguel Almirón , who was consistently dangerous from the left wing. It was the third member of the team’s Designated Player trio, Alexey Miranchuk , too. After scoring against the Union, Miranchuk now has three goals in the team’s last two games.

When Alonso Martínez went down with a knee injury late last year, a clear priority in the transfer market emerged for New York City FC: find a striker for 2026. Even after a deal to sign Moussa Sylla from Schalke fell through, maybe things are less urgent for NYCFC up top than many would have thought.

Through the first four games of the season, the Cityzens are one of only five teams still undefeated. More than that, they saw their pair of makeshift strikers – Nicolás Fernández Mercau, who started the match as the No. 9, and Talles Magno, who came off the bench – score all three goals in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Colorado Rapids.