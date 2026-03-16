Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 4

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The goals flowed like fine wine during Matchday 4, with several golazos among them.

Martín Ojeda: The Argentine Designated Player helped secure three much-needed points for Orlando City with a first-time strike off an Iván Angulo assist.

Hany Mukhtar: Cristian Espinoza did the heavy lifting with a pair of devastating cutbacks before serving up the former Landon Donovan MLS MVP on a platter. Mukhtar's stoppage-time winner was also the 25,000th goal in MLS history.

Stijn Spierings: What a first impression the Dutch midfielder made, coming off the bench and unleashing the long-distance winner for Real Salt Lake.