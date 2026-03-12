Timo Werner: San Jose's new centerpiece takes MLS by storm

“He's such an experienced player and also such a great guy,” said the Burkina Faso international of Werner with a smile. “He's come in the locker room, and it already feels like he's been here for, like, two years already. So we're happy to have him. We're happy to have his experience, and obviously I'm happy about the connection that we're starting to build. So hopefully we can continue that.”

Nor, explained Bouda, has it kept him from fitting in quickly as one of the guys, despite his elite pedigree.

That newness – a factor of the usual paperwork, as well as his wife Paula giving birth to their first child last month – didn’t stop him from playing the game-clinching assist. He replicated that feat last weekend in another supersub cameo, this time teeing up Ousseni Bouda for the only goal of a 1-0 cross-country away win over Philadelphia .

“I'm still learning all the names of the staff, the team,” he admitted to Apple TV after his substitute appearance in the Quakes’ Matchday 2 win over Atlanta United , “and it was tough coming from an 11-hour flight. But I had enough time to rest in Germany over the last few weeks and months. So it was time to get starting, to come to the team, to have fun with them together.”

“Germans are very good here. They're bilingual, which I think is a real plus as well. When you bring in international players that speak English, it's a plus. He has that as well. And obviously, he's been a very good player; he's scored well over 100 goals in his career. So that seems to me to be a decent bit.”

“His mentality. He’s a good professional. He has the physical attributes that are good in this league. And he's very bright, a very intelligent guy,” Arena told MLSsoccer.com in a wide-ranging preseason sitdown in Rancho Mirage, California. “His wife's familiar with the US, having gone to high school here for a year, so she knows the US a little bit, and they can make the transition pretty easy.

Bruce Arena would likely be the first to point out that it’s early to declare this landmark Designated Player signing a success. Then again, the Quakes’ coach and sporting director said all along Werner would be a “home run,” even in the face of widespread doubt among observers skeptical that a player out of favor and chained to the bench at RB Leipzig for months could be a difference-maker on these shores.

Their new star has barely unpacked his bags, and the Quakes are top of the table with an unblemished 3W-0L-0D record as they prepare to host Seattle Sounders FC in Matchday 4's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire showdown at PayPal Park (7 pm ET | Apple TV ).

DP tradition

That droll understatement with a twist of sarcasm is vintage Bruce, and he’s earned it. ‘Seen it all’ is an overused phrase, though when it comes to Arena and Major League Soccer, it usually applies – often literally.

No one’s won more MLS Cups, or Supporters’ Shields, or Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year awards, or matches, across five different clubs. The victory over Philly was his 276th career regular-season win, 36 ahead of second-placed Schmid and more than double that of his closest pursuer in the active coaching ranks, Houston's Ben Olsen.

Along the way, he’s signed some pretty decent DPs.

“Timo reminded me a little bit of Juan Pablo Ángel,” explained Arena. “I brought him to [Red Bull] New York, and then Robbie [Keane], all the time I followed him, and got lucky to bring him to LA [Galaxy].

“Following Timo in his years with Chelsea and Tottenham, I thought he was talented, would be very good in the league. And when I got to meet him, I thought he was a perfect fit for us. They're all different, those three players and all, but I think he can have an impact with our club.”

Ángel made MLS Best XI and led RBNY to the 2008 MLS Cup final. Keane won three league titles and a Shield, and was league MVP and a four-time Best XI honoree with the Galaxy.

Arena knows these are lofty comparisons. He’s as adept as anyone at balancing high expectations with care and support, on the pitch and off it.

“He has to be a big piece,” Arena said of Werner. “He's got to make the adjustment, like every international player has. The transition, sometimes it's real quick and other times it's real slow. Hopefully, his is quick. Robbie Keane arrived in LA in the morning and played that night – and probably had a few beers afterwards as well. Robbie's a little unique.