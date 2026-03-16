Team of the Matchday: Petar Musa, Brian White take Golden Boot lead

The 2026 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race heated up during Matchday 4, resulting in a star-studded Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Andrew Thomas (SEA) - Mathías Laborda (VAN), Brayan Ceballos (NE), Tomás Jacob (ATL) - Miguel Almirón (ATL), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Mathieu Choinière (LAFC), Luca Langoni (NE) - Petar Musa (DAL), Nicolás Fernández Mercau (NYC), Brian White (VAN)
Coach: Brian Schmetzer (SEA)
Bench: Rocco Ríos Novo (MIA), Maxwell Woledzi (NSH), Matti Peltola (DC), Lasse Berg Johnsen (SKC), Onni Valakari (SDFC), Guilherme (HOU), Mateusz Bogusz (HOU), Dejan Joveljić (SKC), Emmanuel Latte Lath (ATL)
Team Highlights
FC Dallas striker Petar Musa netted the first hat trick of the 2026 MLS season, highlighted by a 95th-minute equalizer that secured a dramatic 3-3 draw against San Diego FC. The Croatian international is now the only player in club history to record multiple regular-season hat tricks.
Joining Musa atop the early-season Golden Boot race (five goals), Vancouver striker Brian White produced a brace during a 6-0 rout of Minnesota United FC to become the first Whitecaps player to record 100 goal contributions in the club's MLS era.
USMNT midfielder Sebastian Berhalter joined his teammate with 1g/2a to co-lead the MLS assist tables (four assists) after four matchdays. Meanwhile, defender Mathías Laborda notched 1g/1a to help pace Vancouver to the strongest start in league history.
Similarly, the New England Revolution matched a club record for goals in their 6-1 victory over FC Cincinnati as Luca Langoni supplied a first-half hat trick of assists and set up a pair of towering headers from Brayan Ceballos from dead-ball situations. The Argentine attacker joined Lee Nguyen as the only Revs players to record three or more assists in a half.
Rolling back the clock, Miguel Almirón provided a trio of helpers to lead Atlanta United to their first win of the season, 3-1, over the Philadelphia Union. The Paraguay international put the second assist on a platter for Tomás Jacob's first MLS goal.
LAFC continued their perfect start, becoming the first team in MLS history to begin a season with four consecutive clean sheets in a 2-0 triumph over St. Louis CITY SC. Canadian international Mathieu Choinière netted both goals with a pair of long-range strikes.
New York City FC remained unbeaten and atop the Eastern Conference table, riding a Nicolás Fernández Mercau brace to a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids.
Finally, Brian Schmetzer’s Seattle Sounders FC snapped the San Jose Earthquakes' perfect start to the season with a 1-0 win at PayPal Park. Andrew Thomas made seven saves to deny a 3.0 expected goals created by the home side.