Team of the Matchday: Petar Musa, Brian White take Golden Boot lead

The 2026 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race heated up during Matchday 4, resulting in a star-studded Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Team Highlights

FC Dallas striker Petar Musa netted the first hat trick of the 2026 MLS season, highlighted by a 95th-minute equalizer that secured a dramatic 3-3 draw against San Diego FC. The Croatian international is now the only player in club history to record multiple regular-season hat tricks.

Joining Musa atop the early-season Golden Boot race (five goals), Vancouver striker Brian White produced a brace during a 6-0 rout of Minnesota United FC to become the first Whitecaps player to record 100 goal contributions in the club's MLS era.

USMNT midfielder Sebastian Berhalter joined his teammate with 1g/2a to co-lead the MLS assist tables (four assists) after four matchdays. Meanwhile, defender Mathías Laborda notched 1g/1a to help pace Vancouver to the strongest start in league history.

Similarly, the New England Revolution matched a club record for goals in their 6-1 victory over FC Cincinnati as Luca Langoni supplied a first-half hat trick of assists and set up a pair of towering headers from Brayan Ceballos from dead-ball situations. The Argentine attacker joined Lee Nguyen as the only Revs players to record three or more assists in a half.

Rolling back the clock, Miguel Almirón provided a trio of helpers to lead Atlanta United to their first win of the season, 3-1, over the Philadelphia Union. The Paraguay international put the second assist on a platter for Tomás Jacob's first MLS goal.

LAFC continued their perfect start, becoming the first team in MLS history to begin a season with four consecutive clean sheets in a 2-0 triumph over St. Louis CITY SC. Canadian international Mathieu Choinière netted both goals with a pair of long-range strikes.