Matchday 9: What to know for this weekend's must-watch matches

There's nothing more enjoyable than settling in for a full slate of MLS action, and this Saturday provides exactly that.
For the first time in league history, 15 MLS matches will be played on the same day as all 30 teams compete during a packed Matchday 9 schedule.
The reigning champs look to find their footing in Austin, the league's last two remaining unbeaten teams face off in Cleveland, and two Eastern Conference mainstays aim to rebound.
A quick programming note before diving in: Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire returns in two weekends for Matchday 10.
- WHEN: Saturday, 1:45 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+; FOX, FOX Deportes
Austin FC conceded just three goals in their first seven matches, with goalkeeper Brad Stuver racking up four clean sheets. But last weekend they ran into the buzzsaw that is Brian White and Vancouver Whitecaps FC, losing 5-1 at BC Place as White scored four times.
The Verde & Black hope that result is an outlier and their attack, led by USMNT striker Brandon Vazquez and club-record signing Myrto Uzuni, can start humming back at home against an LA Galaxy side that's allowed the third-most goals (15) in MLS this season.
Another development for Austin: homegrown midfielder Owen Wolff has already matched his career-high for single-season assists (3).
It’s been a difficult start for the defending MLS Cup champions, who remain searching for their first win of the MLS regular season.
That said, LA rallied to earn a 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo FC last weekend. Diego Fagúndez was the hero thanks to a stunning second-half free kick, which put the veteran in the record books by reaching 150 regular-season goal contributions.
Can that moment help snap the Galaxy's two-month slog? They'll need DP wingers Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec at their best, and for Emiro Garcés to lead the backline with Maya Yoshida out injured and Zanka serving a red-card suspension.
- WHEN: Saturday, 4:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
It's a Battle of the Unbeatens when Inter Miami CF visit the Columbus Crew, who are trading the friendly confines of Lower.com Field for a trip to Huntington Bank Field in nearby Cleveland.
The Crew, who lead the Eastern Conference with 18 points, have equaled their best-ever start to a season (eight games unbeaten). That comes despite transferring star forward Cucho Hernández to LaLiga side Real Betis in February, a true testament to reigning Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year Wilfried Nancy's system.
Jacen Russell-Rowe and Diego Rossi have combined for eight goals, and now they have a new partner in attack: DP midfielder Dániel Gazdag recently arrived in a $4 million trade (plus incentives) with the Philadelphia Union. The Hungarian international debuted in last weekend's 2-1 comeback victory over St. Louis CITY SC, assisting on Rossi's winning goal.
Inter Miami have a massive match on the horizon, visiting Vancouver next Thursday for Leg 1 of their Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal series. But first, they'll look to take care of business against Columbus.
Doing so means bouncing back from last weekend's 0-0 draw against Chicago Fire FC, a match played before a Chicago-record 62,358 fans. Lionel Messi took five shots at Soldier Field and was credited with two key passes, but three points proved elusive.
It's not all on Messi, despite the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP seemingly playing with a point to prove in recent weeks. Who else can step up for head coach Javier Mascherano's side? They're on 15 points through seven matches (4W-0L-3D).
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
After a fast start, which saw them win three of their first four games, the Philadelphia Union have cooled off a bit, going winless in their last three and coming off a 1-0 defeat at New York City FC.
Bradley Carnell’s squad has scored just once in their last three games. Is getting Tai Baribo back on the scoresheet the formula for success on Saturday? The Israeli international is tied with Brian White atop the Golden Boot presented by Audi race with six goals, but hasn’t found the back of the net since a 2-0 win over the New England Revolution in Matchday 3.
If not Baribo, can Bruno Damiani, Mikael Uhre or Quinn Sullivan break out in this Eastern Conference clash?
Atlanta United splashed the cash in the offseason, acquiring MLS-record signing Emmanuel Latte Lath, bringing Miguel Almirón back from Newcastle United and trading for Mateusz Klich, all coming after last summer’s arrival of Alexey Miranchuk.
There’s a lot for new head coach Ronny Deila to work with, but the Five Stripes are still trying to figure out the puzzle pieces with just two wins in their first eight matches.
Atlanta, who entered the year with trophy expectations, are a surprising 11th in the East. There's plenty of time to climb the table, yet points are at a premium as the quarter-season mark approaches.