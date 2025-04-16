Matchday 9: What to know for this weekend's must-watch matches

After a fast start, which saw them win three of their first four games, the Philadelphia Union have cooled off a bit, going winless in their last three and coming off a 1-0 defeat at New York City FC .

Bradley Carnell’s squad has scored just once in their last three games. Is getting Tai Baribo back on the scoresheet the formula for success on Saturday? The Israeli international is tied with Brian White atop the Golden Boot presented by Audi race with six goals, but hasn’t found the back of the net since a 2-0 win over the New England Revolution in Matchday 3.