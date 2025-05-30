Inter Miami host Columbus Crew in final pre-Club World Cup test

Before taking on some of the top teams on the planet at next month’s FIFA Club World Cup , Inter Miami CF will face the best that Major League Soccer has to offer.

“With a manager [Wilfried Nancy] who’s very clear about what he does. And he does it very well."

“We know we’re facing a club that, in my opinion, plays the best soccer in MLS. I have no doubts,” Mascherano told reporters on the eve of Miami’s final pre-CWC game.

That’s how head coach Javier Mascherano is framing Saturday’s clash against the Columbus Crew at Chase Stadium (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ).

Round 2 awaits

While Nancy has led the Crew to MLS Cup 2023 and Leagues Cup 2024 titles, in addition to claiming Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year honors last season, Mascherano can boast winning the first head-to-head clash between the managers.

However, Miami are currently playing like a far different team than the one that pulled off a 1-0 victory on April 19 at Cleveland’s Huntington Bank Field.

The Herons have gone 2W-5L-2D in all competitions since beating Columbus, dropping from the top of the Supporters’ Shield standings to sixth place in the Eastern Conference, while also exiting the Concacaf Champions Cup at the hands of Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Does that make Saturday’s rematch with the Crew that much more important for Mascherano and Co.? Yes and no.