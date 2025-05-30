Inter Miami host Columbus Crew in final pre-Club World Cup test

Before taking on some of the top teams on the planet at next month’s FIFA Club World Cup, Inter Miami CF will face the best that Major League Soccer has to offer.
That’s how head coach Javier Mascherano is framing Saturday’s clash against the Columbus Crew at Chase Stadium (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+).
“We know we’re facing a club that, in my opinion, plays the best soccer in MLS. I have no doubts,” Mascherano told reporters on the eve of Miami’s final pre-CWC game.
“With a manager [Wilfried Nancy] who’s very clear about what he does. And he does it very well."
Round 2 awaits
While Nancy has led the Crew to MLS Cup 2023 and Leagues Cup 2024 titles, in addition to claiming Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year honors last season, Mascherano can boast winning the first head-to-head clash between the managers.
However, Miami are currently playing like a far different team than the one that pulled off a 1-0 victory on April 19 at Cleveland’s Huntington Bank Field.
The Herons have gone 2W-5L-2D in all competitions since beating Columbus, dropping from the top of the Supporters’ Shield standings to sixth place in the Eastern Conference, while also exiting the Concacaf Champions Cup at the hands of Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Does that make Saturday’s rematch with the Crew that much more important for Mascherano and Co.? Yes and no.
“Winning every game, not just tomorrow’s, is part of the demands of this club,” the Argentine manager said. “For what it’s been doing the last few years, for the exposure it has.”
Ideal test
That exposure will increase exponentially when Miami begin their CWC participation on June 14 against Egyptian side Al Ahly. The Herons will then battle Portuguese giants FC Porto on June 19 before facing Brazil’s Palmeiras four days later in their Group A finale.
For goalkeeper Óscar Ustari, the Crew offer the perfect test ahead of what’s to come at next month’s tournament.
“[Columbus] are one of the best teams in the league,” Ustari, who signed a contract extension with the Herons this week, said. “They’ll probably be something similar to what we’ll face at the Club World Cup.”
Injury concerns
Fortunately, Miami have newfound momentum on their side following Wednesday’s 4-2 bounceback win over CF Montréal, which came courtesy of 2g/1a performances from Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.
The bad news is that fellow FC Barcelona legend Jordi Alba exited the game early with a muscle issue, joining an injury list that also includes Gonzalo Luján, Thomás Avilés, Yannick Bright, Baltasar Rodríguez and David Martínez – all of whom are ruled out for Saturday.
“I would love to have a crystal ball,” Mascherano replied when asked if any would return in time for the Club World Cup.
“… I’m not a doctor, but we hope to have some of them back because there are few of us.”