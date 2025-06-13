Inter Miami embrace "huge challenge" of Club World Cup

Almost two years into their Lionel Messi -led project, Inter Miami CF have become a major presence in the global soccer landscape.

"Especially for a club like Inter Miami, which has been around for so little."

"To be able to participate in this competition with the best clubs in the world, and with the history these clubs have, is a huge challenge for us," head coach Javier Mascherano told FIFA media ahead of this weekend's tournament debut.

The answer will come at the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup , beginning with Saturday's inaugural match against Egyptian side Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami (8 pm ET | DAZN.com ).

Now the question is whether the Herons can be a major player as well.

“In the end, this is what players want," said Busquets, who, along with Messi, is a three-time CWC winner. "To participate in games of this magnitude, in these tournaments.”

But the team's ambitions go beyond both MLS and continental play, which makes the Club World Cup an ideal competition.

Luis Suárez joined ahead of the 2024 season to complete the 'Core Four' of Barça icons that guided Miami to a historic Supporters' Shield crown behind a record-setting 74-point haul.

Fellow FC Barcelona legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba followed shortly after as the Herons captured the Leagues Cup 2023 title.

Inter Miami have made a massive impact in their short history, which began as an MLS expansion side in 2020. In just five years, the club is arguably one of the most popular in the world, thanks in large part to the transformative July 2023 arrival of Messi.

"I watched Al Ahly in the Intercontinental Cup," Mascherano said. "And I’ve seen what they’ve done in other games, not only in the semifinals against Pachuca."

Mascherano is just as cautious, noting Al Ahly's run to the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup semifinal, where they fell in penalties to LIGA MX's CF Pachuca after playing to a scoreless draw.

“We know it’s important to have a good start… against a strong team that’s used to these tournaments, a very successful African team," Busquets said. "It’s going to be a very tough game.”

This will be Al Ahly's 10th CWC appearance and their second test against an MLS side, having previously beaten Seattle Sounders FC , 1-0, in the competition's 2022 edition.

The three-time defending league champions have also won an unprecedented 12 CAF Champions League titles, making them Club World Cup regulars.

Miami kick things off against Al Ahly. While arguably the least well-known Group A opponent, which also features Portuguese giants FC Porto and Brazilian powerhouse Palmeiras, the Red Eagles are a regional juggernaut, clinching the Egyptian Premier League a record 45 times.

Long injury list

Miami practiced Friday morning at the Florida Blue Training Center in their final pre-tournament session, with the noticeable absence of Alba. Gonzalo Luján, Allen Obando and Baltasar Rodríguez were also missing, while Yannick Bright and David Ruíz worked separately from the group as they recover from their respective injuries.

"With respect to Jordi, Yannick and Gonza, they won't be available for the game," Mascherano confirmed to reporters on the eve of Saturday's opener. "We're hoping that for the second game, maybe not all three, but two of them or at least one will be."

Even at less than full strength, Miami have the talent to make a Club World Cup run, according to Suárez.

"Always in these types of tournaments – World Cup, Copa América, European Cup, all of them – there's a surprise team," the Uruguayan striker told reporters. "The capability to do it is there because we have players who are difference makers.